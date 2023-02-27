Suicune and Virizion get new Paradox forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids Walking Wake and Iron Leaves are new Paradox Pokemon that are available starting today.

The major reveal from today’s Pokemon Presents was that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would be receiving story DLC with the release of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero later this year. In the meantime, there is smaller additional content coming today in the form of new catchable Pokemon. Suicune and Virizion have received new Paradox forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which are available through Tera Raids starting today.

The new Paradox Pokemon were revealed in a trailer shown at the latest Pokemon Presents presentation. Walking Wake is a past form of Suicune, a member of the legendary dog trio first introduced in Pokemon Silver and Gold. It’s a Water/Dragon-Type and is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet. Iron Leaves is a future form of Virizion, a member of the Sword of Justice trio that was introduced in Pokemon Black and White. It’s a Grass/Psychic Pokemon and is exclusive to Pokemon Violet.

Meet the newly discovered Paradox Pokémon Walking Wake and Iron Leaves! 🌊🍃



The real surprise is that these new Paradox Pokemon are available starting today. The Tera Raids are available now in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and will be around until March 12. Although they’re version exclusives, you can catch both if you join raids hosted by players on the opposite game as you.

Paradox Pokemon were introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and are either past or future versions of various creatures depending on which game that you’re playing. In addition to a new visual design, Paradox Pokemon also have new typings and stats.

It’s unclear if Game Freak plans to add additional Paradox Pokemon, perhaps the remaining members of the dog trio and Sword of Justice, in the future. Regardless, most Pokemon fans are likely looking forward to The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC that was announced today and is launching later this year.