Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 88 We're talking Hellboy and The Flash on today's Pop! Goes the Culture!

Happy Thursday, all! Pop! Goes the Culture! is back for its latest show. As always, Donovan and Greg will dive into the week's biggest news topics.

Episode 88 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11:00 a.m. PT/ 2:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

It's been two weeks since our last show, so we've got plenty of things to talk about! The first image from Joker 2 has been revealed, and The Flash movie is somehow still happening.

A massive thank you goes out to everyone who listens to Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further back our show can do so by subscribing.If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can do so for free with Prime Gaming.

Silence your cellphones, It’s time for episode 88 of Pop! Goes the Culture!