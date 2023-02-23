League of Legends Patch 13.4 notes adjust LP gains & losses in Ranked Ranked players are going to see bigger gains and losses of LP out of their matches following League of Legends Patch 13.4.

Riot Games has prepared the latest major patch for League of Legends and Patch 13.4 is going to be a doozy for anyone grinding their way through Ranked. In addition to the usual Champion and item adjustments, buffs, and nerfs, League of Legends Patch 13.4 makes some notable changes to LP gain and loss. Duos are going to be set in higher skilled queues and LP losses and gains from matches is being increased across the board. Check out the full details on the patch notes here.

League of Legends Patch 13.4 notes

A snapshot of the changes that come with League of Legends Patch 13.4. Not included here is the major change to LP and MMR.

Source: Riot Games

Riot Games launched League of Legends Patch 13.4 and its accompanying patch notes on February 22, 2023. While there’s a lot going on in this patch, including new Astronaut skins, buffs to Ahri, Alistar, and Viego and nerfs to Amumu, Jax, Maokai, and Udyr, changes to Support items, and much more, the one that will hit nearly everyone in League is the adjustment to LP and MMR.

Short for League Points, LP is the currency players gain and lose between matches that determines their Ranked Queue progress. Riot Games has seen Duos perform a little too well, so their matchmaking rating (MMR) is being raised to put them against higher skilled opponents. Meanwhile, LP gain and loss is being raised across the board from 15 to 22 per game to make the rise and fall of the ranked grind more dramatic. Further factors such as visible rank matching the MMR in a match will affect this number, but the base loss and gain values are set. Riot Games has stated that it will monitor feedback and activity in the game closely to see if this change is satisfactory or needs further adjustment.

We’re coming off of some big patches in League of Legends that saw the rework of Aurelion Sol launched and more, but Patch 13.4’s LP change could shake things up substantially. With a big roadmap for the game and its competitive scene in 2023 set, stay tuned for further news and updates on League of Legends as they drop.