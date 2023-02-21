ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 291 Fun and games await inside Shy Guy's Toy Box in Paper Mario!

Hot off the three-day holiday weekend, the Stevetendo show is well-rested and ready to hit the ground running. That being said, tonight we’re diving back into our Paper Mario playthrough. During the last Paper Mario episode, we made our way through the Forever Forest, helped the Boos, and defeated Tubba Blubba. Our reward for defeating Tubba Blubba was the third Star Spirit.

Next up is one of my least favorite levels in the game, Shy Guy’s Toy Box. This is the fourth chapter in the adventure and I remember it being a royal pain to get through. The Toads in Toadtown had their things stolen by Shy Guys and it’s up to Mario and friends to get those things back. There is a lot of backtracking in Shy Guy’s Toy Box as well. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET, find out if we make it through the Toy Box unscathed.

Shy Guy's Toy Box is home to General Guy, the boss of the forth chapter!

