Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Controls and PC keybindings - Wild Hearts

Check out the Wild Hearts controller buttons and PC keybindings.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Koei Tecmo
1

There are a lot of controls and keybindings to learn in Wild Hearts. From hunting Kemono to crafting Karakuri, there’s a button for just about everything. Whether you’re playing on PC with a keyboard, using a controller, or playing on a console, we’ve got all the information you need to get up to speed with which button does what.

Wild Hearts PC keybindings

Some of the button inputs for keyboard in Wild Hearts

Source: Shacknews

Wild Hearts players on PC using a keyboard and mouse have a ton of actions they can perform. While controller users will have multiple actions applied to one button, PC players have dozens of keys to utilize. For this reason, it can actually be tough to keep track of what action belongs to which keystroke.

Keyboard
Action Button
Move forward W
Move Backward S
Move Left A
Move Right D
Attack 1 (Short-Range Weapon) Left mouse click
Attack 2 (Short-Range Weapon) Scroll click
Special Attack (Short-Range Weapon) F
Attack 1 (Long-Range Weapon) F
Attack 2 (Long-Range Weapon) Scroll click
Special Attack (Long-Range Weapon) Left mouse click
Interact E
Stow Weapon / Sprint / Grab Shift
Toggle Sprint K
Jump Spacebar
Crouch X
Lock-On / Camera Reset R
Hunter Vision V
Enlarge Flying Vine Reticle Right mouse click
Karakuri Stance Right mouse click
Toggle Karakuri Stance Tab
Karakuri Disassembly Stance H
Basic Karakuri 1 E
Basic Karakuri 2 Z
Basic Karakuri 3 Q
Basic Karakuri 4 C
Dragon Karakuri Configuration Enter / Left mouse click
Dragon Karakuri Selection 1 1
Dragon Karakuri Selection 2 2
Dragon Karakuri Selection 3 3
Dragon Karakuri Selection 4 4
Dragon Karakuri Selection 5 5
Dragon Karakuri Selection 6 6
Dragon Karakuri Selection 7 7
Dragon Karakuri Selection 8 8
Dragon Karakuri Selection 9 9
Dragon Karakuri Selection 10 0
Dragon Karakuri Selection: Next E
Dragon Karakuri Selection: Back Q
Dragon Karakuri: Change Page (Up) Scroll up
Dragon Karakuri: Change Page (Down) Scroll down
Health Recovery Q
Food Z
Reaction L
Chat Wheel G
ID Display (Wheel Showing) 1
Free Input (Wheel Showing) 2
Chat Screen (Wheel Showing) 3
Menu: Map M
Options Esc
Guide Window Controls O
Confirm Left mouse click / Enter
Cancel Right mouse click / Esc
Previous Tab Z
Next Tab C
Previous Tab 2 Q
Next Tab 2 E
Next Page Left arrow
Previous Page Right arrow
Next Page (Down) Down arrow
Next Page (Up) Up Arrow
Screen-Specific Control 1 G
Screen-Specific Control 2 R
Screen-Specific Control 3 Tab
Screen-Specific Control 4 H
Screen-Specific Control 5 U

Wild Hearts controller buttons

Some of the button inputs for Xbox controller in Wild Hearts

Source: Shacknews

Xbox and PlayStation players, even some PC players, will need to know the buttons for Wild Hearts on controller. A lot of actions are mapped to the same button and what that button does will depend on context. Here are all the buttons for Xbox controllers and PlayStation controllers.

Controller
Action Xbox PlayStation
Movement Left stick Left stick
Attack 1 X Square
Attack 2 Y Triangle
Special Attack Right Trigger R2
Stow Weapon / Sprint / Grab Right bumper R1
Toggle Sprint Click left thumbstick L3
Dodge / Crouch / Let Go B Circle
Jump A Cross
Lock-On / Camera Reset Click right thumbstick R3
Interact / Hunter Vision Left trigger L2
Karakuri Stance Left bumper L1
Toggle Karakuri Stance Click left thumbstick L3
Karakuri Disassembly Stance Click right thumbstick R3
Basic Karakuri 1 Y Triangle
Basic Karakuri 2 A Cross
Basic Karakuri 3 X Square
Basic Karakuri 4 B Circle
Health Recovery D-pad up D-pad up
Food D-pad left D-pad left
Reaction D-pad down D-pad down
Chat Wheel D-pad right D-pad right
Menu View button (squares) Touchpad
Options Menu button (lines) Options button

It’s possible to edit all of the inputs on keyboard and controller. Simply open the Settings and navigate to the Controls tab. From there, select Controller Settings or Mouse/Keyboard Settings. This Controls screen also lets you edit how the camera snaps onto the target, how the Karakuri Stance functions, and the amount of time that constitutes a button is held. Be sure to check out our Wild Hearts page for more help on your hunts.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola