Controls and PC keybindings - Wild Hearts Check out the Wild Hearts controller buttons and PC keybindings.

There are a lot of controls and keybindings to learn in Wild Hearts. From hunting Kemono to crafting Karakuri, there’s a button for just about everything. Whether you’re playing on PC with a keyboard, using a controller, or playing on a console, we’ve got all the information you need to get up to speed with which button does what.

Wild Hearts PC keybindings



Source: Shacknews

Wild Hearts players on PC using a keyboard and mouse have a ton of actions they can perform. While controller users will have multiple actions applied to one button, PC players have dozens of keys to utilize. For this reason, it can actually be tough to keep track of what action belongs to which keystroke.

Keyboard Action Button Move forward W Move Backward S Move Left A Move Right D Attack 1 (Short-Range Weapon) Left mouse click Attack 2 (Short-Range Weapon) Scroll click Special Attack (Short-Range Weapon) F Attack 1 (Long-Range Weapon) F Attack 2 (Long-Range Weapon) Scroll click Special Attack (Long-Range Weapon) Left mouse click Interact E Stow Weapon / Sprint / Grab Shift Toggle Sprint K Jump Spacebar Crouch X Lock-On / Camera Reset R Hunter Vision V Enlarge Flying Vine Reticle Right mouse click Karakuri Stance Right mouse click Toggle Karakuri Stance Tab Karakuri Disassembly Stance H Basic Karakuri 1 E Basic Karakuri 2 Z Basic Karakuri 3 Q Basic Karakuri 4 C Dragon Karakuri Configuration Enter / Left mouse click Dragon Karakuri Selection 1 1 Dragon Karakuri Selection 2 2 Dragon Karakuri Selection 3 3 Dragon Karakuri Selection 4 4 Dragon Karakuri Selection 5 5 Dragon Karakuri Selection 6 6 Dragon Karakuri Selection 7 7 Dragon Karakuri Selection 8 8 Dragon Karakuri Selection 9 9 Dragon Karakuri Selection 10 0 Dragon Karakuri Selection: Next E Dragon Karakuri Selection: Back Q Dragon Karakuri: Change Page (Up) Scroll up Dragon Karakuri: Change Page (Down) Scroll down Health Recovery Q Food Z Reaction L Chat Wheel G ID Display (Wheel Showing) 1 Free Input (Wheel Showing) 2 Chat Screen (Wheel Showing) 3 Menu: Map M Options Esc Guide Window Controls O Confirm Left mouse click / Enter Cancel Right mouse click / Esc Previous Tab Z Next Tab C Previous Tab 2 Q Next Tab 2 E Next Page Left arrow Previous Page Right arrow Next Page (Down) Down arrow Next Page (Up) Up Arrow Screen-Specific Control 1 G Screen-Specific Control 2 R Screen-Specific Control 3 Tab Screen-Specific Control 4 H Screen-Specific Control 5 U

Wild Hearts controller buttons



Source: Shacknews

Xbox and PlayStation players, even some PC players, will need to know the buttons for Wild Hearts on controller. A lot of actions are mapped to the same button and what that button does will depend on context. Here are all the buttons for Xbox controllers and PlayStation controllers.

Controller Action Xbox PlayStation Movement Left stick Left stick Attack 1 X Square Attack 2 Y Triangle Special Attack Right Trigger R2 Stow Weapon / Sprint / Grab Right bumper R1 Toggle Sprint Click left thumbstick L3 Dodge / Crouch / Let Go B Circle Jump A Cross Lock-On / Camera Reset Click right thumbstick R3 Interact / Hunter Vision Left trigger L2 Karakuri Stance Left bumper L1 Toggle Karakuri Stance Click left thumbstick L3 Karakuri Disassembly Stance Click right thumbstick R3 Basic Karakuri 1 Y Triangle Basic Karakuri 2 A Cross Basic Karakuri 3 X Square Basic Karakuri 4 B Circle Health Recovery D-pad up D-pad up Food D-pad left D-pad left Reaction D-pad down D-pad down Chat Wheel D-pad right D-pad right Menu View button (squares) Touchpad Options Menu button (lines) Options button

It’s possible to edit all of the inputs on keyboard and controller. Simply open the Settings and navigate to the Controls tab. From there, select Controller Settings or Mouse/Keyboard Settings. This Controls screen also lets you edit how the camera snaps onto the target, how the Karakuri Stance functions, and the amount of time that constitutes a button is held. Be sure to check out our Wild Hearts page for more help on your hunts.