Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 17: Xbox Anime Month continues

Xbox has been going hard with Anime Month throughout February. The month is halfway over, which means the deals have rotated to a fresh batch of anime titles. Interestingly, Cyberpunk 2077 has fallen under the category of anime. Don't argue with it, simply enjoy that it's going for half price! You can pick up some games like Yakuza: Like A Dragon and Dragon Ball FighterZ while you're at it.
Elsewhere, PlayStation is holding a sale for PlayStation Plus members while also continuing its indies sale. Plus, Nintendo is offering up the best from Activision and Ubisoft. Oh, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still on sale for another few days, so don't sleep on that deal.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- For the King - FREE!
- Guts 'N Goals - FREE!
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemptiopn 2 Ultimate Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Anime Month
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Digimon Survive - $41.99 (30% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows - $8.99 (85% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $13.99 (65% off)
- More from the Xbox Anime Month.
- 2K Publisher Sale
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Xbox Series X] - $23.09 (67% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $23.99 (60% off)
- BioShock The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox 2K Publisher Sale
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Xbox Series X] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Xbox Series X] - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (80% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.59 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trek to Yomi [Xbox Series X] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Death's Door [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- ID@Xbox Gaming Together Sale
- Goat Simulator 3 [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $18.19 (35% off)
- Escape Academy [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- DayZ - $29.99 (40% off)
- RiffTrax: The Game - $4.99 (50% off)
- Conan Chop Chop - $9.99 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Haven [Xbox Series X] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Knights and Bikes - $9.99 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Gaming Together Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (70% off)
- Weekend Offer
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (60% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- The Complete Superhot Bundle - $19.99 (60% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $3.99 (80% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Weekend Offer.
- PlayStation Plus Double Discounts (PS Plus members receive double the discount shown)
- The Last of Us Part 2 - $24.79 (38% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition [PS5] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Gotham Knights [PS5] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $54.59 (22% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $52.79 (34% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [PS5] - $50.99 (15% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound [PS5] - $52.49 (25% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 [PS5] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Madden NFL 23 All Maden Edition [PS5/PS4] - $64.99 (35% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $55.99 (30% off)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sage [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $64.99 (35% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $52.49 (25% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $22.94 (15% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [PS5/PS4] - $67.99 (32% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $21.59 (28% off)
- Tales of Arise [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition [PS5] - $58.49 (35% off)
- Street Fighter 5 - $12.59 (37% off)
- NieR Replicant - $44.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $22.49 (25% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $17.49 (30% off)
- More from the PlayStation PlayStation Plus Double Discounts Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Sifu [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Chivalry 2 King's Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $42.49 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- DayZ - $29.99 (40% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - $24.99 (50% off)
- Terror of Hemasaurus - $11.99 (20% off)
- Maneater Apex Edition [PS5/PS4] - $27.49 (45% off)
- The Long Dark - $17.49 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.99 (40% off)
- The Artful Escape [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Twelve Minutes [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Lake [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Ion Fury - $7.49 (70% off)
- Nidhogg 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- John Wick Hex - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
- Games Under $20 Sale
- Cult of the Lamb [PS5/PS4] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Weird West - $19.99 (50% off)
- Jak and Daxter Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- The House of the Dead Remake [PS5/PS4] - $12.49 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $7.49 (75% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $16.49 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- SUPERHOT ONE OF US BUNDLE - $15.99 (60% off)
- Rayman Legends - $4.99 (75% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Evil Dead: The Game [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- OlliOlli World [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Mafia Definitive Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $39.99 (33% off)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass - $53.98 (32% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Origins - $19.99 (50% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley [Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - "$29.99 (50% off)</a.
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $13.99 (65% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ubisoft Games Sale
- OddBallers - $14.99 (25% off)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $44.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $11.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Family Feud - $9.89 (67% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Legendary Fishing - $4.49 (85% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $9.89 (67% off)
- Hungry Shark World - $1.99 (80% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $15.99 (60% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $7.99 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- Sports Party - $7.99 (80% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $11.99 (80% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $7.99 (60% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $1.99 (90% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Two Point Campus - $27.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $23.99 (20% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $19.49 (35% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $11.99 (40% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $20.09 (33% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $9.99 (80% off)
- Little Nightmares 1+2 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Once Upon a Jester - $11.24 (25% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 17: Xbox Anime Month continues