How to unlock weapons - Wild Hearts Unlock the three hidden weapons in Wild Hearts and add some new tools to your arsenal.

When you first start Wild Hearts, you might notice that there are three weapons marked as unknown in the inventory. The good news is that you can unlock these weapons reasonably quickly. Furthermore, these are rather unique weapons, offering entirely new playstyles, which is extremely good news if you’re not quite enamoured with the original five.

How to unlock weapons

There are three weapons to unlock in Wild Hearts. At the start of the game, you will only have access to the Karakuri Katana, Nodachi, Bow, Maul, and Bladed Wagasa. To unlock the other three requires reaching Chapter 2 in the main story. Once you reach Chapter 2, you will be able to craft the three new weapons which are:

Hand Cannon

Claw Blade

Karakuri Staff

The three weapons at the bottom are unlocked by reaching Chapter 2 in the story.

Source: Shacknews

The Hand Cannon is a massive, long-range weapon that is a literal cannon. This thing is all about unleashing maximum damage by balancing two separate gauges: charge and heat. The Claw Blade is a short-range weapon that is all about quick hits. Once it’s powered up, you can hook onto the Kemono with a thread and fly around in the sky, zipping in and out to land quick hits. The Karakuri Staff is a high-skill level weapon that shifts between five different forms to deliver a wide range of attacks.

To give some perspective, you will reach Minato (the hub world) part way through Chapter 1. This will occur after you defeat the Kingtusk. From here, you must travel to the second map, defeat the Spineglider, Lavaback, and Gritdog, and then you’re quite close to the second chapter.

Unlocking the three weapons in Wild Hearts is going to take a bit of work. It’s not too far into the game, but it’s just far enough that you’ll need to get quite comfortable with at least one of the starting weapons. Once you do unlock the new weapons, play around with all of them and see which one fits your playstyle. For more help, check out our Wild Hearts page.