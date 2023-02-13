ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 288 More Pokemon Leaf Green tonight on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving back into our mission to be the greatest Pokemon trainer in Pokemon Leaf Green version. During the last Pokemon episode, we slowly made our way through Rock Tunnel and arrived at Lavender Town. One problem with that is that we don’t have any way to see ghosts in the Pokemon Tower yet so we have to take a detour trip to Celadon City.

Celadon City is home to the biggest shopping center in Kanto, as well as Team Rocket’s base of operations. It’s also where the Grass gym is located and if all goes well with Team Rocket we’ll be taking on Erika, the gym leader, during tonight’s playthrough. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET, find out if we stop Team Rocket and win our next gym badge.

Time to play the role of Policeman and stop a criminal organization! How hard could it be?

