Weekend Discussion - February 11, 2023

The pre-big game edition of Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
The weekend is here! Before the big game, let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

NFL plot twist

This story did not go where I thought it did. For more, I encourage you to watch the rest of Game Theory With Bomani Jones.

Handle with care

Always treat your streaming PC like you would a child.

The "B" in NBA is for "Bootleg"

Aren't we all All Star SL,UTs at heart?

Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd

I remember watching The Weeknd's album release concert on Twitch a few years ago. That was an experience and I expect that this HBO special will be quite similar.

Weekend grooves

Before the Super Bowl tomorrow, let's watch Lift Me Up from Rihanna one more time.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola