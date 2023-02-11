Weekend Discussion - February 11, 2023

The weekend is here! Before the big game, let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

NFL plot twist

Do you know where NFL's Inspire Change™ is actually spending its money? pic.twitter.com/AIRXQBs2sl — Game Theory with Bomani Jones (@GameTheoryHBO) February 11, 2023

This story did not go where I thought it did. For more, I encourage you to watch the rest of Game Theory With Bomani Jones.

Handle with care

A moment of silence for this streamer’s PC pic.twitter.com/RLZNkIPGoO — Dexerto (@Dexerto) February 10, 2023

Always treat your streaming PC like you would a child.

The "B" in NBA is for "Bootleg"

Aren't we all All Star SL,UTs at heart?

Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd

I remember watching The Weeknd's album release concert on Twitch a few years ago. That was an experience and I expect that this HBO special will be quite similar.

Weekend grooves

Before the Super Bowl tomorrow, let's watch Lift Me Up from Rihanna one more time.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!