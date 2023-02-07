ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 286 Time to put on our explorer hat and explore the Dry Dry Desert in Paper Mario!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into our Paper Mario playthrough. It has been a fun playthrough thus far but it’s only going to get tougher so we have to make sure we don’t crumple under the pressure. During the last Paper Mario episode, we made our way to the Koopa Bros fortress and took down these non-radical Koopa dudes. We also made our way out to Dry Dry Desert and met Professor Kolorado, the Koopa archaeologist.

Tonight, we have to make our way to Dry Dry Outpost and figure out just how in the world we find the Dry Dry Desert Ruins. The Dry Dry Desert Ruins are our next step in saving Princess Peach and the Mushroom Kingdom from Bowser. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, find out if we find the Dry Dry Desert Ruins and save another Star Spirit.

The Dry Dry Desert Ruins are full of monsters but Mario can take them!

