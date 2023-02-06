Listen to the Corsair (CRSR) Q4 2022 earnings call here Here's how you can check out the conference call following Corsair's (CRSR) Q4 2022 earnings results release today.

As we continue through this season of tech companies reporting their quarterly earnings, PC gaming and peripheral company Corsair is one of the groups on deck to report today. The company’s Q4 2022 earnings results are coming out today, and with them, Corsair’s leadership is also set to jump on a conference call and speak to the results, as well as shareholder questions. Want to tune in for the call and hear what Corsair has to say as it caps off its fiscal year? We have you covered here.

Corsair is set to post its Q4 2022 earnings results at market close on February 9, 2023. Following the results, the company will be going live with a shareholder conference call to discuss the results and field a Q&A on its investor relations website at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. We will also be hosting a livestream of the call on the Shacknews YouTube channel, which you'll see above when it goes live.

We expect Corsair to speak to its expanded offerings of DIY PC-building components and new parts, as well as sharing the ongoing performance of major acquisitions like SCUF Custom Controllers and Elgato capture hardware. Questions will also likely be influenced by today’s results and the guidance from Corsair therein.

