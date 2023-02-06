Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Listen to the Corsair (CRSR) Q4 2022 earnings call here

Here's how you can check out the conference call following Corsair's (CRSR) Q4 2022 earnings results release today.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Corsair
1

As we continue through this season of tech companies reporting their quarterly earnings, PC gaming and peripheral company Corsair is one of the groups on deck to report today. The company’s Q4 2022 earnings results are coming out today, and with them, Corsair’s leadership is also set to jump on a conference call and speak to the results, as well as shareholder questions. Want to tune in for the call and hear what Corsair has to say as it caps off its fiscal year? We have you covered here.

Listen to the Corsair (CRSR) Q4 2022 earnings call here

Corsair is set to post its Q4 2022 earnings results at market close on February 9, 2023. Following the results, the company will be going live with a shareholder conference call to discuss the results and field a Q&A on its investor relations website at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. We will also be hosting a livestream of the call on the Shacknews YouTube channel, which you'll see above when it goes live.

We expect Corsair to speak to its expanded offerings of DIY PC-building components and new parts, as well as sharing the ongoing performance of major acquisitions like SCUF Custom Controllers and Elgato capture hardware. Questions will also likely be influenced by today’s results and the guidance from Corsair therein.

Be sure to stay tuned for all of the latest earnings results reporting on tech companies here at Shacknews, and check out the latest on Corsair on the dedicated topic page.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola