Listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2023 earnings call here Here's how you can tune into Take-Two Interactive's (TTWO) Q3 2023 earnings call.

Coming off a heavy week of earnings news, there are still a few video games yet to report for the latest quarter. Today, Take-Two Interactive (TWO) will share its Q3 2023 earnings report, providing some financial insight into one of the biggest companies in the video game industry. There will be a subsequent earnings call where executives at the company discuss those results. If you’d like to listen to the conversation, here’s how you can listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q2 2023 earnings call.

Listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2023 earnings call here

The Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2023 earnings call will take place on February 6, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the call live over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. After it ends, we’ll be saving and uploading it to our YouTube channel as a VOD for you to watch as you please.

As for what to expect during the call, we’ll likely hear company members talk about its broader financial results over the previous quarter. They’ll probably offer some outlook on the upcoming quarter as well. With these calls, fans are always curious to see if we get any news on upcoming projects. With the industry starving for updates on GTA 6, we’ll be listening closely for any potential news on Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated sequel.

That’s how you can listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2023 earnings call. If you aren’t able to listen to it, no need to worry. Just bookmark the Shacknews topic page dedicated to Take-Two Interactive, where we’ll be posting any earnings calls in relation to today’s news.