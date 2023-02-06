FromSoftware wants Armored Core 6's customization to be both in-depth & approachable Game producer Yasunori Ogura shared that the customization in Fires of Rubicon should satisfy long-time fans while helpfully guiding newcomers.

Depth and approachability are at the heart of Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon’s development. The game is still in development for 2023 and much-anticipated at that, not the least because FromSoftware has promised that mech customization in the game will be more in-depth than ever. But in addition to detailing this, game producer Yasunori Ogura recently shared in an interview how FromSoftware has also built systems to guide newcomers along thoughtfully into how Armored Core works.

Bandai Namco posted a new interview with Ogura from its BNE FUN LIVE 2023 last weekend sharing more details on Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon’s development. During the interview, Ogura talked about how customization is still key to the game’s experience and will allow players to completely alter their controls based on how they equip their mech.

“When you play the game, you will see how changing parts affects the action elements,” Ogura explains. “The action and customization elements really do work together symbiotically, and I really think this is the most important thing.”

Armored Core 6 producer Yasunori Ogura shares that trial and error will still be a major part of building up your ideal mech in the game.

Source: Bandai Namco

However, Ogura also recognizes the fact that because customization can completely alter functionality and controls in Armored Core 6, it may be daunting to newcomers that haven’t played previous games in the series. To this point, he reveals that the team has also been working on new systems to make customization approachable, fun, and functional for newcomers.

“Seen from the perspective of new users… it is a very detailed and complex system,” Ogura continued. “This time, we have put a number of new measures in place to help make assembly and customization more intuitive and logical than it has been in the past.”

So, it seems that those who have never played Armored Core before won’t be left wondering why their power output isn’t putting out enough juice for their overall machine or why they can’t get whichever weapon is on their back-left shoulder to fire. Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is still on track to launch sometime in 2023. Stay tuned as we continue to report on new details and information about the game, including a concrete release date.