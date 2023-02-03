Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 2: Spider-Men

If you're on PC, then it's time to do whatever a spider can. Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Humble Store, and Green Man Gaming are among the many outlets that have both Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on sale. That's double the web slinging to help you prepare for their comeback on PlayStation 5 later this year.
Elsewhere, Steam is holding a Games From Quebec celebration, led by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. The Epic Games Store has some of the best games on the market as part of their February Savings promotion. The Humble Store is wrapping up its Winter Sale and also has a few new Humble Bundles to offer. Lastly, River City Girls 2 has its first sale over on Fanatical and Green Man Gaming.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- City of Gangsters - FREE until 2/9
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - FREE until 2/9
- Goat Simulator 3 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $34.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- 2K Publisher Sale
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $35.99 (40% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $29.99 (70% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store 2K Publisher Sale.
- Deathloop - $19.79 (67% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $34.99 (30% off)
- Gotham Knights - $26.99 (55% off)
- Saints Row - $32.99 (45% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound - $34.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Origins - $19.99 (50% off)
- Card Shark - $13.99 (30% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $22.49 (55% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Madden NFL 23 - $17.99 (70% off)
- It Takes Two - $14.79 (63% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $14.99 (75% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Chorus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Solar Ash - $23.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Axiom Verge 2 - $15.99 (20% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of February, select from the following games: ITORAH, Metamorphosis, Minute of Islands, The Surge: Augmented Edition, The Citadel, Aquarist, Trials of Fire, Charterstone Digital Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout Classic Collection, Dusk '82 Ultimate Edition, SUPERHOT Mind Control Delete, Trudograd, Airport CEO, and Spirit of the Island. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Ixion [Steam] - $25.09 (28% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $30.99 (69% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $43.19 (64% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Ubisoft] - $14.79 (63% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.19 (64% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $16.19 (73% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
Gamebillet
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $28.64 (43% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.52 (41% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $17.01 (72% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $15.47 (74% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $16.84 (58% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $15.84 (74% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $16.84 (58% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $16.84 (44% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $12.89 (79% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $10.95 (63% off)
Gamersgate
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $35.10 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $17.61 (71% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Ubisoft] - $14.23 (64% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.11 (64% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion [Ubisoft] - $10.67 (82% off)
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $26.39 (34% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.19 (30% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $13.19 (56% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.39 (78% off)
GamesPlanet
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (73% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $43.99 (63% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $31.99 (68% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $16.99 (72% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (63% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion [Ubisoft] - $11.00 (82% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 [Ubisoft] - $54.99 (54% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition [Ubisoft] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/2)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- SpellForce: Conquest of Eo - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Carrion - $7.99 (60% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $13.71 (72% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.89 (82% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $2.99 (80% off)
- Hotline Miami - $1.99 (80% off)
- Moonlighter Complete Edition - $4.85 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.77 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.81 (40% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $28.79 (28% off)
- Nioh 2 Complete Edition [Steam] - $25.49 (49% off)
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water [Steam] - $25.49 (36% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive DOOM Eternal, Tribes of Midcard, Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG, OlliOlli World Rad Edition, Grow: Song of the Evertree, Conan Chop Chop, Hokko Life, and The Serpent Rogue. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 for Luna's Fishing Garden, Staxel, Summer in Mara, Winkeltje: The Little Shop, Garden Paws, Townscaper, Lake, and Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 for Semblance, Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death, Swimsanity, An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, Shadow Man Remastered, and Mafia 3 Definitive Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $15 for Starsand, SurrounDead, Volcanoids, The Long Dark: Survival Edition, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, SCUM, and Chernobylite Enhanced Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $15 for Source of Madness, PowerSlave Exhumed, Haiku the Robot, and Supraland Six Inches Under. Pay $20 to also receive Submerged: Hidden Depths and ZERO Sievert. Pay $23 to also receive Prehistoric Kingdom. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 for Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands, Forager, Kitaria Fables, and Serin Fate. Pay $14 to also receive Re:Legend, Spirit of the Island, and Len's Island. These activate on Steam.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam/Epic] - $38.49 (45% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $20.39 (66% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sifu [Epic] - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete [Steam] - $18.19 (35% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $32.99 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Soundfall [Steam] - $10.49 (65% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $15.49 (69% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $16.49 (85% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Descenders [Steam] - $8.74 (65% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Winter Sale is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
- Sega
- CD Projekt RED
- Rockstar Games
- Humble Games
- Private Division
- Kasedo
- Bandai Namco
- PlayStation Studios
- Paradox Interactive
- Devolver Digital
- Xbox Game Studios
- Capcom
- Ubisoft
- Techland
- Idea Factory
- TaleWorlds Entertainment
- Plaion
- Coffee Stain Publishing
- 505 Games
- Rebellion
- 2K Games
- WB Games
- Bethesda
- THQ Nordic
- Frontier Developments
- Focus Entertainment
- NIS America
- Team 17
- Kalypso Media
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $49.00 (65% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
Steam
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Games From Quebec (2023 Edition)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $19.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $5.99 (85% off)
- SnowRunner - $16.49 (45% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $13.99 (30% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Games From Quebec Sale.
- Madden NFL 23 - $18.00 (70% off)
- Evil West - $37.49 (25% off)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries - $14.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 2: Spider-Men