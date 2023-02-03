Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 2: Spider-Men

If you're on PC, then it's time to do whatever a spider can. Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Humble Store, and Green Man Gaming are among the many outlets that have both Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on sale. That's double the web slinging to help you prepare for their comeback on PlayStation 5 later this year.

Elsewhere, Steam is holding a Games From Quebec celebration, led by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. The Epic Games Store has some of the best games on the market as part of their February Savings promotion. The Humble Store is wrapping up its Winter Sale and also has a few new Humble Bundles to offer. Lastly, River City Girls 2 has its first sale over on Fanatical and Green Man Gaming.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of February, select from the following games: ITORAH, Metamorphosis, Minute of Islands, The Surge: Augmented Edition, The Citadel, Aquarist, Trials of Fire, Charterstone Digital Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout Classic Collection, Dusk '82 Ultimate Edition, SUPERHOT Mind Control Delete, Trudograd, Airport CEO, and Spirit of the Island. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive DOOM Eternal, Tribes of Midcard, Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG, OlliOlli World Rad Edition, Grow: Song of the Evertree, Conan Chop Chop, Hokko Life, and The Serpent Rogue. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 for Luna's Fishing Garden, Staxel, Summer in Mara, Winkeltje: The Little Shop, Garden Paws, Townscaper, Lake, and Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Semblance, Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death, Swimsanity, An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, Shadow Man Remastered, and Mafia 3 Definitive Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $15 for Starsand, SurrounDead, Volcanoids, The Long Dark: Survival Edition, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, SCUM, and Chernobylite Enhanced Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $15 for Source of Madness, PowerSlave Exhumed, Haiku the Robot, and Supraland Six Inches Under. Pay $20 to also receive Submerged: Hidden Depths and ZERO Sievert. Pay $23 to also receive Prehistoric Kingdom. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands, Forager, Kitaria Fables, and Serin Fate. Pay $14 to also receive Re:Legend, Spirit of the Island, and Len's Island. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.