Facebook (META) announces $40 billion increase to share buyback program In its Q4 earnings report, Facebook announced an increase to its share buyback program.

Facebook’s (META) Q4 2022 earnings report was released today and provided some deep insight into the company’s financial performance over the past few months and the full year 2022. It also revealed some of the company’s upcoming business moves. This included an update to Facebook’s share buyback program, which it will invest $40 billion more into.

In Facebook’s (META) Q4 2022 earnings report, the company lists its major operational highlights for the full year 2022. One of the several bullet points listed was in regard to its share buyback program. Facebook bought back a significant portion of its shares, and will greatly increase the authorization of its share repurchase program.



Source: Meta

We repurchased $6.91 billion and $27.93 billion of our Class A common stock in the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively. As of December 31, 2022, we had $10.87 billion available and authorized for repurchases. We also announced today a $40 billion increase in our share repurchase authorization.

Facebook has been buying back shares for years, and has become more aggressive on that front in recent years. Efficiency is a big point of emphasis for the company this year, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke about that in the earnings release.

Our community continues to grow and I'm pleased with the strong engagement across our apps. Facebook just reached the milestone of 2 billion daily actives," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. "The progress we're making on our AI discovery engine and Reels are major drivers of this. Beyond this, our management theme for 2023 is the 'Year of Efficiency' and we're focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organization.

It’ll be interesting to see if Facebook continues to put a strong emphasis on its share repurchase program in the future. For everything you need to know about Facebook’s (META) Q4 2022 earnings report, Shacknews has all the details.