God of War Ragnarok passes 11 million units sold in three months Sony claims that God of War Ragnarok has quickly become its fastest selling first-party PlayStation Studios title.

God of War Ragnarok may have been a late comer in the 2022 gaming lineup, but it certainly made an impact nonetheless. Sony has revealed some sales numbers for the game, claiming that since the new God of War came out in November 2022, the game has passed over 11 million units sold. Reportedly, that’s enough to make God of War Ragnarok the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation Studios game of all time.

Santa Monica Studio shared the details on God of War Ragnarok’s sales numbers via the studio’s Twitter on February 1, 2023. According to the tweet, God of War Ragnarok passed the 11 million unit mark pretty recently.

“We’re incredibly humbled that #GodofWarRagnarok has officially sold through 11 million copies!,” Santa Monica wrote in its tweet. “None of this would be possible without the support of our fans, so thank you for coming on this journey with us!”

Source: Twitter

It’s an impressive number to be sure. It been a very short time since God of War Ragnarok came out, but the game coming out just in time for the holiday shopping season may have also done it a favor as Sony managed to get PlayStation 5’s stocked and sent out to various retailers. God of War Ragnarok was a highly anticipated game throughout the entire year, and it lived up to expectations as we shared in our Shacknews review.

Nonetheless, perfect storm of a situation or not, 11 million units is nothing to sneeze at, and though this ends up being the last entry of the God of War Norse saga, it bodes well for Santa Monica Studio. As we await what comes next for them, stay tuned right here at Shacknews.