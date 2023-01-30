ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 282 Next up in our Pokemon Leaf Green adventure, the Thunder badge! Will we be able to defeat Lt. Surge?

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving right back into our quest to be the best Pokemon trainer in Pokemon Leaf Green. During the last Leaf Green episode, we made our way to Cerulean City. We also made our way to see Bill, the Kanto region Pokemon expert, and defeated Misty, the Cerulean City Gym Leader. This time, we’re making our way over to Vermillion City, a coastal town with a lot of ships coming into the port.

It also has a gym leader named Lt. Surge, who happens to be a master of Electric-type Pokemon. We grabbed a Sandshrew during the last episode and that will help in our gym battle, as Electric Pocket Monsters are weak against ground types. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, see if we can safely make our way to Vermillion City and get a new gym Badge!

Lt. Surge, the Vermillion City Gym Leader! Will we be able to handle this shocking battle?

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. You won't want to miss the Stevetendo show as we make our way through Paper Mario and begin a GoldenEye 007 playthrough!

If you want to support the Shacknews Twitch channel with more than just watching the great programming, then I suggest you subscribe with Prime Gaming. It’s simple, painless, and best of all, it’s free. Subscribing allows you to support all the great Shacknews Twitch shows, not just the Stevetendo show! Join in the fun as we try to complete these great video games and talk some sports. If you've watched the Stevetendo show, you know we check the scores during the livestream. I would love to talk Jets, Devils, and Mets all night but that’s only a portion of what you come to the show to see. The Super Bowl matchup is set so we can take some time out from Pokemon to discuss the playoff games from the weekend!

Nintendo has finally brought GoldenEye 007 to the Nintendo Switch Online Service. We have been waiting for a new game on the Nintendo Switch Online service for quite sometime and it's here at last. When I was a kid, I didn't care for GoldenEye 007 too much but I'm ready to jump back into it and give it a second chance.

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews Livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!