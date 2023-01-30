ShackStream: Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator asks for our strongest potions on Indie-licious Rascal or not, we'll determine whether or not adventurers are strong enough for our strongest potions on today's Indie-licious.

Welcome, travelers. Would you like to partake of our potent potions? We have many to choose from. We just need to open up shop, read our potion-making books, and then put them together. After that, we’ll find out if you’re too weak for our strongest potions when we play Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator comes to us from the developers at niceplay games and the publishers at tinyBuild. It came out on December 13, 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In this game, you play an alchemist that gets to tinker with all sorts of ingredients, tools, and various recipes to try to attract customers to buy your potions. Creativity is a priority in this game as you attempt to become a lucrative alchemist in a fantasy fiction world.

Find out if we’re capable of handling the strongest potions as we play with Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator on today’s Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As potion sellers, we are sometimes rascals, but it will all be in good fun as we jump into Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator on today’s episode of Indie-licious. Stay tuned as we go live shortly!