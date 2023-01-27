Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 27: Play Uno on Switch

Sure, there are big Lunar New Year deals right now, but for this week, let's just play some Uno, which is free to play for Nintendo Switch Online users this weekend.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Sure, we could do a deep dive and overanalyze this year's Lunar New Year sales. Maybe we could tap our feet and wonder what's going on with PlayStation, which is still taking things easy after its end-of-year holiday sales. Our other option is that we could just take a seat and play some Uno.

That's right, if you're a Nintendo Switch Online member, you can jump into Uno for free and play online at no extra charge from now through this Sunday. It'll probably be a better use of your NSO membership than GoldenEye 007 right about now. (Let's add that to the list of statements I never thought I'd make in 2023.)

Of course, Lunar New Year sales across Xbox and Nintendo are still happening right now. Don't miss out on Xbox first party deals or recent hits from 2022, like Sonic Frontiers. If you're a Switch owner, be sure to check out the best from Sega, Capcom, Bandai Namco, and WB Games.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

