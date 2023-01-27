Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 27: Play Uno on Switch

Sure, we could do a deep dive and overanalyze this year's Lunar New Year sales. Maybe we could tap our feet and wonder what's going on with PlayStation, which is still taking things easy after its end-of-year holiday sales. Our other option is that we could just take a seat and play some Uno.
That's right, if you're a Nintendo Switch Online member, you can jump into Uno for free and play online at no extra charge from now through this Sunday. It'll probably be a better use of your NSO membership than GoldenEye 007 right about now. (Let's add that to the list of statements I never thought I'd make in 2023.)
Of course, Lunar New Year sales across Xbox and Nintendo are still happening right now. Don't miss out on Xbox first party deals or recent hits from 2022, like Sonic Frontiers. If you're a Switch owner, be sure to check out the best from Sega, Capcom, Bandai Namco, and WB Games.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Iris Fall - FREE!
- Autonauts - FREE!
- The Elder Scrolls Online [Xbox Series X] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $25.99 (45% off)
- The House of the Dead Remake - $12.49 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Lunar New Year Sale
- Sonic Frontiers [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Origins Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Pentiment [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 23 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Gotham Knights [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- As Dusk Falls [Xbox Series X] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Deluxe Edition [Xbox Game Preview] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $38.99 (35% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $29.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $24.49 (65% off)
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Lunar New Year Sale.
- THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Endling: Extinction is Forever [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (20% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $11.99 (60% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning - $15.99 (60% off)
- Darksiders 3 - $11.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Construction Simulator Extended Edition [Xbox Series X] - $43.99 (20% off)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - $12.49 (75% off)
- Empire of Sin Premium Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Stellaris Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (60% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Games Under $20 Sale
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle [PS5] - $18.19 (35% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (50% off)
- God of War Digital Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $15.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Outlast Trinity - $5.89 (90% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $5.99 (70% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fallout 76 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Axiom Verge 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off) (NSO member free trial through 1/29)
- Warner Bros. Games January Sale
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $14.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Bandai Namco Lunar New Year Sale
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom - $37.49 (25% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Deluxe Edition - $40.14 (27% off)
- PAC-MAN 99 Mode Unlock - $9.74 (35% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Deluxe Edition - $59.49 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Deluxe Edition - $17.99 (80% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja Story - $4.99 (75% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $14.99 (75% off)
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Plus - $5.99 (70% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL - $19.99 (60% off)
- QuickSpot - $9.99 (50% off)
- SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION - $8.99 (85% off)
- Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris - $34.99 (30% off)
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $7.49 (85% off)
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series Special Bundle - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale
- Just Dance 2023 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $44.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $11.99 (80% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Family Feud - $9.89 (67% off)
- Hungry Shark World - $1.99 (80% off)
- Jeopardy - $7.99 (60% off)
- Legendary Fishing - $4.49 (85% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $9.89 (67% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $15.99 (60% off)
- Risk Global Domination - $7.99 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sports Party - $7.99 (80% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $11.99 (80% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off0
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Lunar New Year Sale
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1+2+3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $19.99 (66% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $34.99 (41% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.99 (37% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $38.99 (35% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.99 (46% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - $29.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Nobody Saves the World - $14.99 (40% off)
- Soundfall - $11.99 (60% off)
- Tinykin - $19.99 (20% off)
- Terror of Hemasaurus - $11.99 (20% off)
- Lost in Random - $5.99 (80% off)
- Roguebook - $12.49 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 27: Play Uno on Switch