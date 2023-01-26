Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Prime Gaming free titles for February include The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind

Prime Gaming is also celebrating Black History Month as part of its rotation of free games.
Ozzie Mejia
Amazon
2

Amazon has revealed its upcoming freebies for the month of February. PC users may have a vested interest in a beloved entry in the Elder Scrolls series. On top of that, Amazon is also celebrating Black History Month with a handful of titles from Black creators.

There are nine free games coming to Prime Gaming in April. DRMs will vary and Thursday's Prime Gaming blog post didn't indicate which DRMs will go with which titles, though they're normally a mix of titles playable on the Amazon Games App and GOG.com. Here are the titles that users can expect to see next month:

  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition (February 2)
  • Onsen Master (February 2)
  • Aerial_Knight's Never Yield (February 9)
  • Divine Knockout (February 9)
  • One Hand Clapping (February 16)
  • BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad (February 16)
  • Space Crew: Legendary Edition (February 23)
  • Tunche (February 23)
  • Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (February 23)
Prime Gaming Black History Month Celebration

Source: Amazon

It should be noted that Onsen Master, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad, and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator are all a part of Prime Gaming's Black History Month celebration. Look for new titles each week throughout the month, as well as free add-ons for other major releases like Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, and Smite.

Visit Prime Gaming for the latest free offerings. If there's anything of particular note, we'll make sure to point them out in our Weekend PC Download Deals feature every Friday.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

