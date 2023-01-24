ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 280 Join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Paper Mario playthrough!

It felt like it was time to start a brand new role playing game on the Stevetendo show. Tonight on the program, we’re playing Mario RPG but it isn’t the Mario RPG that you think it is. Paper Mario was the first Mario RPG for the Nintendo 64 and is seen as the sequel to Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. Paper Mario falls into the same category that the Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker falls into in terms of fan perception.

It was judged off of the graphics and not how fun the game was. Paper Mario is one of the best role-playing games on the Nintendo 64. That being said, since the interesting launch of Paper Mario, the franchise has grown into one of Nintendo’s heavy hitters. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Paper Mario playthrough!

King Goomba is one of the first tests for Mario! Will we be able to outsmart the royal Goomba?

Tonight is a big hockey night as the Devils host the Vegas Golden Knights so you know we'll be checking the score!

