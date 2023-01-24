Riot Games responds to League of Legends source code theft & ransom Source code for League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and a 'legacy anticheat platform' were stolen by hackers, who attempted to ransom the code back to Riot Games.

Last week, Riot Games revealed that it was the victim of a cyber attack, so this week the company has laid out exactly what occurred, as well as a response to the perpetrators. Reportedly, the hackers got their hands on source code for League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and what Riot has called a “legacy anticheat platform.” The hackers apparently tried to ransom the code back to Riot Games, but the company has stated it will not be paying any such ransom as it moved to control the damage done.

Riot Games shared details of the attack, as well as the company’s response and measures in the wake of it in a thread on the Riot Games Twitter.

As promised, we wanted to update you on the status of last week’s cyber attack. Over the weekend, our analysis confirmed source code for League, TFT, and a legacy anticheat platform were exfiltrated by the attackers.



Today, we received a ransom email. Needless to say, we won’t pay.



While this attack disrupted our build environment and could cause issues in the future, most importantly we remain confident that no player data or player personal information was compromised.

Source: Twitter

The thread goes on to say that the company expects there could be some elements in the code that was taken that were not meant for public eyes, including prototype features for the games mentioned and various security measures. While Riot says some of the prototypes could be implemented in live games someday, it also stands ready to deploy fixes immediately should any further security issues arise. Riot Games is also working with consultants and authorities to audit its own systems and attempt to bring legal action against those responsible.

With League of Legends having kicked off its 2023 season, this is quite a road bump to have along the way. Nonetheless, Riot claims it has the situation mostly under control. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates.