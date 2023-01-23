ShackStream: Punch A Bunch hits us with the haymaker on Indie-licious Do we have what it takes to win Heavyweight Championship gold? Find out as we get punchy in Punch A Bunch on today's Indie-licious.

The sweet science of boxing is one that has made champions of amazing athletes around the world. It’s also marked the conquering of titans in the sport. After all, someone has to lose. We’re going to try to remain on the winning side of the fists as we play Punch A Bunch on today’s episode of Indie-licious.

Punch A Bunch comes to us from developer and self-publisher Pontypants, a one-person team. The game came out on January 20, 2023, on PC only at the moment, and it’s a physics-based boxer said to be quite the challenge. There are no attribute points and no stat-boosting level-ups. Players win and lose by skill and skill alone. Will your fancy fist and footwork win out against opponents across three championships?

Join us as we put our punches to the test with Punch A Bunch on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Sticking and moving, keeping our guard up, and looking for that big hit are all part of the sweet science. We’ll see if our science is correct as we dive into Punch A Bunch on today’s Indie-licious. Tune in as we go live shortly!