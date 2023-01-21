Weekend Discussion - January 21, 2023

Howdy, all! I'm happy to let you all know that Denny's doing much better and is in much higher spirits. Regardless, I'm going to be filling in for him on this end for a bit, so let's dive into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Granblue my mind!

Excited to see this one later this year!

Cheering on Mega Ran

You go, Mega Ran!

End of week state of mind

My last two braincells pic.twitter.com/f1UCX9DBsq — Pokémon Avenue (@PokemonAvenue) January 21, 2023

PWOMP!

RUN, FOOL!

It's been a minute, but...

Randomizers are wild. Looking forward to firing up classic RE2 and RE2 Remake randos soon. pic.twitter.com/rx81FCOkb1 — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) January 20, 2023

Why would anyone stand there and taunt the homicidal creature? Just run, every time!

Weekend grooves

Lofi hero Helynt takes on the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Multiverse of Lofi. Featuring seven tracks from Marvel’s Phase 4 films and series, it’s the perfect soundtrack for saving the world or chilling out. https://t.co/GagQulCTUc pic.twitter.com/xV8RNOn5zd — Multiverse of Lofi (@GameChops) January 20, 2023

Step into the multiverse of music this weekend with this latest compilation from GameChops.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!