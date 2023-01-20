Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Tweetbot developers confirm app is officially dead

Tweetbot has been shut down after Twitter suspended access to the client.
Donovan Erskine
Tapbots
Earlier this week, Twitter began enforcing rules on its API that resulted in a significant portion of users losing access to long-standing third-party apps. Among these apps was Tweetbot, one of the more popular Twitter companion apps. Though users had been holding out hope that the app would be able to function again, that won’t be the case. Tweetbot’s developers have confirmed that the app is officially dead.

Tapbots, the developer of Tweetbot, shared a post to its Twitter account to share the unfortunate news about the app. In the tweet, the company thanks fans for sticking with the app over the last 12 years, and chalks the shutdown up to problems “beyond our control.” On the official Tweetbot website, the developer provides additional details on the platform’s demise.

An image of someone using the Tweetbot mobile app.

Unfortunately, there is nothing Tweetbot (or any similar apps) can do to skirt Twitter’s rules about third-party apps using its API. Users first started to experience widespread issues earlier this week, in a tweet, the company stated that it was simply enforcing long-standing rules. Tweetbot’s primary functionality was to improve the Twitter user experience by adding more customization and quality-of-life features.

Following several of the changes that have come to Twitter under Elon Musk, several users have fled to other social media platforms. Tapbots is doing the same, and has shared its Ivory companion app for Mastodon. To keep up with the Twitter circus, Shacknews has all the information you need.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

