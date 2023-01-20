Tweetbot developers confirm app is officially dead Tweetbot has been shut down after Twitter suspended access to the client.

Earlier this week, Twitter began enforcing rules on its API that resulted in a significant portion of users losing access to long-standing third-party apps. Among these apps was Tweetbot, one of the more popular Twitter companion apps. Though users had been holding out hope that the app would be able to function again, that won’t be the case. Tweetbot’s developers have confirmed that the app is officially dead.

Tapbots, the developer of Tweetbot, shared a post to its Twitter account to share the unfortunate news about the app. In the tweet, the company thanks fans for sticking with the app over the last 12 years, and chalks the shutdown up to problems “beyond our control.” On the official Tweetbot website, the developer provides additional details on the platform’s demise.



Source: Talbots

On January 12th, 2023, without warning, Elon Musk ordered his employees at Twitter to suspend access to 3rd party clients which instantly locked out hundreds of thousands of users from accessing Twitter from their favorite clients. We’ve invested over 10 years building Tweetbot for Twitter and it was shut down in a blink of an eye. We are very sorry to all of our customers who chose Tweetbot as their way to interact with Twitter’s service and we thank you so much for the many years of support and feedback.

Unfortunately, there is nothing Tweetbot (or any similar apps) can do to skirt Twitter’s rules about third-party apps using its API. Users first started to experience widespread issues earlier this week, in a tweet, the company stated that it was simply enforcing long-standing rules. Tweetbot’s primary functionality was to improve the Twitter user experience by adding more customization and quality-of-life features.

Following several of the changes that have come to Twitter under Elon Musk, several users have fled to other social media platforms. Tapbots is doing the same, and has shared its Ivory companion app for Mastodon. To keep up with the Twitter circus, Shacknews has all the information you need.