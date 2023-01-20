Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 20: Steam Lunar New Year & Humble's Winter Sale

The Lunar New Year season is in full swing across various retailers. Steam is leading the way with a handful of publisher-led sales. Xbox, Capcom, Sega, and Bandai Namco are among those celebrating the Lunar New Year and there's even a Rockstar Games sale happening on Valve's storefront.

If you're looking for more of a variety of deals, head on over to the Humble Store. Their Winter Sale is underway and features deals on some of the top games of the last few years like Gotham Knights, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, and many more. If you feel like you missed out on Marvel's Midnight Suns, just about every other retailer has it for almost half off. Plus, for those who don't like DRM in their games, GOG.com has kicked off their Lunar New Year sale. Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, there are a few freebies that you might want to check out.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of January, select from the following games: Catizens, Surgeon Simulator 2, Creaks, The Elder Scrolls Online, Homefront: The Revolution, Giants Uprising, Organs Please, A Juggler's Tale, Death Road to Canada, The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Anvil Saga, Autonauts vs. Piratebots, When The Past Was Around, Alchemist Simulator, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Human Fall Flat, Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Gigapocalypse, Vanaris Tactics, and Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Use the coupon code JAN18 to save 18% off all regular retail priced PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive DOOM Eternal, Tribes of Midcard, Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG, OlliOlli World Rad Edition, Grow: Song of the Evertree, Conan Chop Chop, Hokko Life, and The Serpent Rogue. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $15 for Source of Madness, PowerSlave Exhumed, Haiku the Robot, and Supraland Six Inches Under. Pay $20 to also receive Submerged: Hidden Depths and ZERO Sievert. Pay $23 to also receive Prehistoric Kingdom. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands, Forager, Kitaria Fables, and Serin Fate. Pay $14 to also receive Re:Legend, Spirit of the Island, and Len's Island. These activate on Steam.

