Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 20: Steam Lunar New Year & Humble's Winter Sale

The Lunar New Year season is in full swing across various retailers. Steam is leading the way with a handful of publisher-led sales. Xbox, Capcom, Sega, and Bandai Namco are among those celebrating the Lunar New Year and there's even a Rockstar Games sale happening on Valve's storefront.
If you're looking for more of a variety of deals, head on over to the Humble Store. Their Winter Sale is underway and features deals on some of the top games of the last few years like Gotham Knights, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, and many more. If you feel like you missed out on Marvel's Midnight Suns, just about every other retailer has it for almost half off. Plus, for those who don't like DRM in their games, GOG.com has kicked off their Lunar New Year sale. Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, there are a few freebies that you might want to check out.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Epistory: Typing Chronicles - FREE until 1/26
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $35.99 (40% off)
- Humankind - $16.99 (66% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Coffee Talk - $8.70 (33% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of January, select from the following games: Catizens, Surgeon Simulator 2, Creaks, The Elder Scrolls Online, Homefront: The Revolution, Giants Uprising, Organs Please, A Juggler's Tale, Death Road to Canada, The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Anvil Saga, Autonauts vs. Piratebots, When The Past Was Around, Alchemist Simulator, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Human Fall Flat, Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Gigapocalypse, Vanaris Tactics, and Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $31.79 (47% off)
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Ixion [Steam] - $23.44 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $30.99 (69% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $43.19 (64% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Ubisoft] - $14.79 (63% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.19 (64% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $16.19 (73% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $19.19 (52% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection [Steam] - $9.59 (52% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Metal Gear 5: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $6.29 (79% off)
Gamebillet
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $38.95 (22% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $16.88 (72% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $24.99 (38% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $33.39 (33% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $8.89 (78% off)
- Squad [Steam] - $28.99 (42% off)
Gamersgate
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $31.67 (47% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $30.59 (24% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $10.43 (74% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition [Steam] - $26.09 (35% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $6.74 (78% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection [Steam] - $10.79 (46% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.59 (82% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.59 (82% off)
GamesPlanet
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $33.99 (77% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.99 (53% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $31.99 (68% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $43.99 (63% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $16.99 (72% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters [Steam] - $23.99 (47% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $21.00 (47% off)
- Serial Cleaners [Steam] - $16.99 (32% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (38% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Dishonored 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/1)
- The Evil Within 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/1)
- Beat Cop - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/4)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $19.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Immortality - $14.99 (25% off)
- Card Shark - $14.99 (25% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $18.19 (35% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection - $14.49 (71% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $13.71 (72% off)
- Carrion - $7.99 (60% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $3.74 (85% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $8.74 (65% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Alien Isolation Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $7.49 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy - $6.99 (30% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code JAN18 to save 18% off all regular retail priced PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $34.71 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $31.67 (47% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $20.15 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $22.95 (62% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $17.60 (56% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $29.04 (42% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $25.49 (49% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $13.70 (73% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.19 (56% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $17.40 (56% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $15.30 (74% off)
- Okami HD [Steam] - $8.70 (56% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen [Steam] - $4.17 (86% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive DOOM Eternal, Tribes of Midcard, Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG, OlliOlli World Rad Edition, Grow: Song of the Evertree, Conan Chop Chop, Hokko Life, and The Serpent Rogue. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $15 for Source of Madness, PowerSlave Exhumed, Haiku the Robot, and Supraland Six Inches Under. Pay $20 to also receive Submerged: Hidden Depths and ZERO Sievert. Pay $23 to also receive Prehistoric Kingdom. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 for Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands, Forager, Kitaria Fables, and Serin Fate. Pay $14 to also receive Re:Legend, Spirit of the Island, and Len's Island. These activate on Steam.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $20.39 (66% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Triangle Strategy [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Harvestella [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete [Steam] - $18.19 (35% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $32.99 (67% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $15.49 (69% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $16.49 (85% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Descenders [Steam] - $8.74 (65% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Rayman Raving Rabbids - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 1/23 @ 3PM PT)
- Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale
- Far Cry 6 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $19.80 (67% off)
- Riders Republic - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $16.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (70% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Lunar New Year Sale.
Steam
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $34.99 (30% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Xbox Game Studios Lunar New Year Sale
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $25.19 (37% off)
- Gears Tactics - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox Game Studios Lunar New Year Sale.
- Capcom Lunar New Year Sale
- 2023 Devil May Cry Lunar New Year Pack - $23.98 (79% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $29.99 (25% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition + Season 5 Premium Pass - $19.19 (73% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Lunar New Year Sale.
- Sega Lunar New Year Sale
- Persona 5 Royal - $41.99 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $26.59 (62% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $17.99 (40% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 - $32.99 (45% off)
- The Judgement Collection - $88.32 (32% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $24.49 (65% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $19.92 (67% off)
- More from the Steam Sega Lunar New Year Sale.
- Electronic Arts New Year Sale
- Need for Speed Unbound - $34.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $19.79 (67% off)
- It Takes Two - $14.79 (63% off)
- F1 2022 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $4.79 (88% off)
- GRID Legends - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the Electronic Arts New Year Sale.
- Bandai Namco Lunar New Year Sale
- Tales of Arise - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $19.99 (75% off)
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - $14.99 (80% off)
- CODE VEIN - $15.99 (80% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Bandai Namco Lunar New Year Sale.
- Rockstar Games Sale
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (63% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Max Payne Complete Pack - $16.48 (70% off)
- L.A. Noire - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Rockstar Games Sale.
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $19.99 (50% off)
- Golfie - $13.49 (25% off)
- Nobody Saves the World - $14.99 (40% off)
- Rollerdrome - $19.79 (34% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- GTFO - $31.99 (20% off)
- Astroneer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.00 (70% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $15.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
