Netflix (NFLX) Co-CEO and Cofounder Reed Hastings leaves role, becomes chairman Reed Hastings is moving from Co-CEO to Chairman of the Board at Netflix as the company reports its Q4 2022 financial results.

As we dig deeper into 2023, it’s getting to be the time of season where various companies are reporting their quarter-end financial results, and Netflix is one of the first up on the block this year. It just reported its Q4 2022 financial results, and with it, a few further details. One of them is that co-CEO and cofounder Reed Hastings is stepping down from the CEO role to move elsewhere in the company. Hastings will instead become Chairman of the Board of Directors at Netflix.

This news was reported in Netflix’s Q4 2022 earnings results, which were posted on the company’s investor relations website on January 19, 2023. It was in said report that Hastings’ shift in positions was announced. As Hastings moves to his new position as Executive Chairman of the Board at Netflix, Ted Sarandos will still remain as co-CEO of the company, joined now by Greg Peters. Previously, Peters was in the Chief Operating Officer at the company.

Greg Peters, previously COO at Netflix, will step into the role of co-CEO alongside Ted Sarandos and in place of Reed Hastings.

Source: Netflix

Greg Peters was happy and humbled to speak to his new role at the company in a statement along the financial results:

I feel humbled and privileged to become co-CEO of Netflix. Ted and I have worked together for many years – building tremendous trust and respect for each other. We're also motivated by the same goal: a desire to better serve our members so that we can continue to grow our business.

Sarandos also shared words on the shift in the company’s management.

I want to thank Reed for his visionary leadership, mentorship and friendship over the last 20 years. We’ve all learned so much from his intellectual rigor, honesty and willingness to take big bets – and we look forward to working with him for many more years to come. Since Reed started to delegate management to us, Greg and I have built a strong operating model based on our shared values and like-minded approach to growth. I am so excited to start this new chapter with Greg as co-CEO.

Netflix reported a huge boost in subscribers alongside its Q4 2022 earnings results. For more financial reporting, be sure to keep it locked here at Shacknews.