Elden Ring fan creates GeoGuessr for The Lands Between How well do you know Limgrave, Caelid, or the Atlus Plateau?

In the near year since Elden Ring was released, fans have spent countless hours in The Lands Between, endlessly exploring every corner of FromSoftware’s carefully constructed world. If you consider yourself an Elden Ring expert, you’ll probably get a kick out of a new fan-made GeoGuessr for Elden Ring’s map.

The Elden Ring GeoGuessr was created and shared by u/TheEdenChild on Reddit. Like other GeoGuessr games, the game tasks players with identifying locations around The Lands Between based on images of specific areas. Players can manipulate the camera to get a 360 view of the surrounding area, helping to better identify the spot. Once you believe you’ve figured out where a location is on the map, you’ll click it with your mouse, and points are rewarded based on how close you get to the actual location. You can choose to play within specific regions like Caelid or Liurnia, or the entirety of The Lands Between.



Source: Elden Ring GeoGuessr

Elden Ring GeoGuessr also has a multiplayer mode for players to face off against friends. The really competitive players can earn a spot on the global leaderboard. Of the six available maps, there are 8,059 unique locations to identify in Elden Ring GeoGuessr.

The developer states in a comment that they and a friend are working to create a GeoGuessr for all of their favorite games, and Elden Ring was on the list. They also share that there are plans to add additional features to the game down the line.

Elden Ring GeoGuessr isn’t an officially licensed FromSoftware experience, but it’s a project that clearly took a lot of dedication and love for the game that took home Shacknews’ 2022 Game of the Year award. It’s become a popular trend to create GeoGuessr spin-offs for popular game worlds, with World of Warcraft and Fortnite receiving similar treatment in recent years.