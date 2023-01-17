ShackStream: Aquatico invites Indie-licious to build cities under the ocean blue Reject the world above and seek civilization on the ocean floor with Indie-licious as we play Aquatico on today's ShackStream!

The ocean is a mysterious place, filled with unseen mysteries, wonders, and danger. Can a civilization strive in its deepest depths? This is the kind of question that Aquatico asks and we’re going to answer as we play the game on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Aquatico comes to us from the developers at Digital Reef Games and the publishers at Overseer Games. It came out on January 12, 2023, and only on PC for the time being. Called an underwater survival city-builder, Aquatico takes players down to the ocean floor where they establish the infrastructure, facilities, and other technologies that those who would come to your undersea paradise need to survive and grow. Players will face all of the challenges that come with an undersea life as they build up a thriving underwater metropolis.

Join us as we stake our claim and build a promising new city in Aquatico on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

The deepest seas await on today’s Indie-licious. Will we be able to build a new, thriving city on the ocean floor? Find out as we go live shortly with Aquatico.