ShackStream: Aquatico invites Indie-licious to build cities under the ocean blue

Reject the world above and seek civilization on the ocean floor with Indie-licious as we play Aquatico on today's ShackStream!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

The ocean is a mysterious place, filled with unseen mysteries, wonders, and danger. Can a civilization strive in its deepest depths? This is the kind of question that Aquatico asks and we’re going to answer as we play the game on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Aquatico comes to us from the developers at Digital Reef Games and the publishers at Overseer Games. It came out on January 12, 2023, and only on PC for the time being. Called an underwater survival city-builder, Aquatico takes players down to the ocean floor where they establish the infrastructure, facilities, and other technologies that those who would come to your undersea paradise need to survive and grow. Players will face all of the challenges that come with an undersea life as they build up a thriving underwater metropolis.

Join us as we stake our claim and build a promising new city in Aquatico on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune into ShackStreams like Indie-licious. Your support and viewership go a long way in helping to keep these shows around and we hugely appreciate you sticking around as we attempt to make our livestreams bigger and better. The best way to support ShackStreams is to follow and subscribe, and you can even do that last one for free if you have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming and you’ll get yourself a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. We’d be thrilled if you wanted to throw a free subscription our way.

The deepest seas await on today’s Indie-licious. Will we be able to build a new, thriving city on the ocean floor? Find out as we go live shortly with Aquatico.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

