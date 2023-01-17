Bored Ape Yacht Club's new Sewer Pass and Dookey Dash game look craptastic Bored Ape Yacht Club shared new details on its upcoming NFT games in a new video.

Bored Ape Yacht Club is one of the more prominent NFT series. Centered around NFTs of cartoonish apes and mutants with a similar design template, the BAYC community is quite large and can be easily identified on social media. The group will soon release a video game called Dookey Dash, exclusive to BAYC members. The group has released new details on how NFT owners can access Dookey Dash and secure their place on the leaderboard.

Bored Ape Yacht Club spilled all the details about Dookey Dash in a video on its Twitter account. The game follows the story of an ape named Jimmy who, well, “takes a shit so atomic, he ripped a damn hole in the space-time continuum.” Another ape, named Curtis, was given a mysterious locked box. The key to that box ended up in Jimmy’s stomach, and the game finds players on a quest to retrieve it.

Heads up, Apes: Our video explainer for the latest update on the Sewer Pass and Dookey Dash can be found below and on our official Yuga Labs YouTube channel! Take some time to watch it through once… Or twice. pic.twitter.com/QIeGMw7Oqa — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) January 14, 2023

To access Dookey Dash, players will need to obtain a Sewer Pass. This digital token of admission is only available for BAYC members but can be used by anyone. Players that own additional NFTs will be able to secure some extra bonuses. The time to claim Sewer Passes will run from January 17 - February 8. The game itself will run from January 18 - January 19. As players make their way through the sewer, they’ll aim to survive as long as possible while picking up some items along away, which will be redeemable for rewards.

Dookey Dash will save player scores on a leaderboard, though the process seems quite confusing, to say the least. Players are free to exchange Sewer Passes, but high scores are tied to the combination of their Sewer Pass and wallet. Therefore, if you set a score, and then trade your Sewer Pass to a friend so that they can play, that score will disappear. However, if the Sewer Pass returns to your wallet, the score will remain intact. Sewer Passes can only have one score tied to them.

BAYC has expressed interest in making a foray into games in the past, so the news of its new game isn’t a shocker. We’re roughly a year removed from the revelation that the group might have some racist ties. It was also subject to social media hacks that led to scams.