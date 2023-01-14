Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - January 14, 2023

Suda vibes, The Last of Us, and more lead the way in today's Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
Happy Saturday, all! I am not Denny. We wish him the best in his fight for his continued health. While he's on the mend, I am filling in. Let's jump into this edition of Weekend Discussion.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

We are looking at the most ancitipated indies of this year! Check out the list and maybe you'll even find a few you weren't aware of.

Before AGDQ 2023 tackles A Link to the Past, watch our own Stevetendo experience this classic.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Oh lord, the DOA movie

Matt McMuscles explains to us what happened with the DOA movie.

Your best Suda face

There's a Suda expression for everyone.

Are you ready for... wha?

The NFL Network knows how to hype up this weekend's playoffs... I guess.

The Last 24-Hour Wait

The time is almost here, as The Last of Us starts tomorrow. It'll be a better watch than Velma, I promise.

Take us home, Mega Ran

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

