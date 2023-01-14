Weekend Discussion - January 14, 2023

Happy Saturday, all! I am not Denny. We wish him the best in his fight for his continued health. While he's on the mend, I am filling in. Let's jump into this edition of Weekend Discussion.

We are looking at the most ancitipated indies of this year! Check out the list and maybe you'll even find a few you weren't aware of.

Before AGDQ 2023 tackles A Link to the Past, watch our own Stevetendo experience this classic.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Oh lord, the DOA movie

Matt McMuscles explains to us what happened with the DOA movie.

Your best Suda face

what's your suda vibe going into 2023? 💚 pic.twitter.com/visYTFT85F — Grasshopper Manufacture (@Grasshopper_EN) January 11, 2023

There's a Suda expression for everyone.

Are you ready for... wha?

I always go with the NFL Network pregame show for Michael Irvin and the weird shit they do pic.twitter.com/L5bgMjxQP7 — Lance (@cacholibre7) January 14, 2023

The NFL Network knows how to hype up this weekend's playoffs... I guess.

The Last 24-Hour Wait

Take an inside look at the world premiere of #TheLastOfUs in Los Angeles.



Watch the series premiere tomorrow at 9PM on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/PxjXZBwyrF — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 14, 2023

The time is almost here, as The Last of Us starts tomorrow. It'll be a better watch than Velma, I promise.

Take us home, Mega Ran

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!