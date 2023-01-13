Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 13: New Year Sales

The Weekend Console Download Deals have returned for 2023 and we're starting off with a couple of big New Year's sales. PlayStation and Xbox may have finished up their bigger year-end sales, but their current promotions have a few items of note. That includes the first major discount on Marvel's Midnight Suns, which may have fallen under a few radars amid the year-end hoopla.
Nintendo, meanwhile, has its own New Year Sale and it features some rare first-party title discounts. Take a look at Paper Mario: The Origami King, Link's Awakening, Big Brain Academy, and other Nintendo titles that don't get discounted everyday. You can also find some eye-opening third-party and indie titles getting their prices noticeably slashed, like New Tales from the Borderlands and Cult of the Lamb.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Iris Fall - FREE!
- Bladed Fury - FREE!
- The Callisto Protocol [Xbox Series X] - $55.99 (20% off)
- SnowRunner [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $7.49 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Over 400 add-ons are on sale as part of the Countdown Add-On Sale.
- Last Chance Sale
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition [Xbox Series X] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Gotham Knights [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed [Xbox Series X] - $25.99 (35% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row Platinum Edition [Xbox Series X] - $66.99 (33% off)
- NHL 2K23 [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $38.49 (45% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (65% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $197.9 (67% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Quake [Xbox Series X] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Last Chance Sale.
- ID@Xbox RPG Sale
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Xbox Series X] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Citizen Sleeper [Xbox Series X] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - $34.99 (30% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Maneater Apex Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.49 (45% off)
- Baldur's Gate 1+2 Enhanced Editions - $14.99 (70% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Ultimate Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox RPG Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Holiday Sale
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [PS5] - $53.59 (33% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound [PS5] - $41.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [PS5] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [PS5] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- MADiSON [PS5] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Saints Row Platinum Edition [PS5/PS4] - $66.99 (33% off)
- Sifu [PS5] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5/PS4] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $43.99 (45% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.39 (67% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $23.19 (71% off)
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.70 (27% off)
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One [PS5/PS4] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition [PS5] - $17.99 (80% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Among Us [PS5/PS4] - $3.74 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe [PS5/PS4] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Astroneer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Holiday Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fallout 76 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Axiom Verge 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $19.99 (20% off)
- New Year Sale
- Paper Mario: The Origami King - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers - $14.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $41.99 (30% off)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain - $20.99 (30% off)
- Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition - $38.49 (45% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition - $70.12 (22% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $22.49 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Fire Emblem Warriors - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $41.99 (30% off)
- Captain Toad™: Treasure Tracker + Special Episode - $32.18 (30% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fitness Boxing - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Stardew Valley - $9.99 (33% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.50 (50% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $19.99 (20% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - $34.99 (30% off)
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda - $17.49 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $47.99 (20% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- AI: The Somnium Files nirvanA Initiative - $41.99 (30% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale - $13.99 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Tetris Effect: Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $7.49 (62% off)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina - $32.49 (35% off)
- Two Point Campus - $31.99 (20% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $11.99 (70% off)
- The Oregon Trail - $20.99 (30% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei 5 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Origins - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- PAC-MAN World Re-PAC - $19.49 (35% off)
- PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ - $11.99 (40% off)
- Card Shark - $13.99 (30% off)
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series - $23.99 (40% off)
- Citizen Sleeper - $13.99 (30% off)
- OlliOlli World - $17.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $23.99 (60% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cruis'n Blast - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $17.99 (40% off)
- Terror of Hemasaurus - $11.99 (20% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Roguebook - $12.49 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
