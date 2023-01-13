Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 13: New Year Sales

The Weekend Console Download Deals have returned for 2023 and we're starting off with a couple of big New Year's sales. PlayStation and Xbox may have finished up their bigger year-end sales, but their current promotions have a few items of note. That includes the first major discount on Marvel's Midnight Suns, which may have fallen under a few radars amid the year-end hoopla.

Nintendo, meanwhile, has its own New Year Sale and it features some rare first-party title discounts. Take a look at Paper Mario: The Origami King, Link's Awakening, Big Brain Academy, and other Nintendo titles that don't get discounted everyday. You can also find some eye-opening third-party and indie titles getting their prices noticeably slashed, like New Tales from the Borderlands and Cult of the Lamb.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

