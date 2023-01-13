Crypto.com lays off 20% of employees as a fallout of FTX shuttering Cryptocurrency titan Crypto.com has attributed a recent round of layoffs to the FTX collapse.

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November of 2022, it reverberated throughout the crypto business. These troubles have extended to the massive Crypto.com, which recently laid off 20 percent of its workforce. Leadership at the company blamed a lack of growth due to the FTX collapse last year as the reason behind the layoffs.

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek shared a blog post on the company’s website in which he discussed the recent layoffs. He confirms that the crypto exchange recently laid off roughly 20 percent of its global workforce.

Several factors played into our decision to reduce headcount. While we continue to perform well, growing to more than 70 million users worldwide and maintaining a strong balance sheet, we’ve had to navigate ongoing economic headwinds and unforeseeable industry events. We grew ambitiously at the start of 2022, building on our incredible momentum and aligning with the trajectory of the broader industry.

Source: Crypto.com

Most notably, Marszalek directly names the infamous FTX collapse as a leading cause of the layoffs. “. The reductions we made last July positioned us to weather the macro economic downturn, but it did not account for the recent collapse of FTX, which significantly damaged trust in the industry.” The sudden downfall of FTX, which was previously one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world, led to acute criticism and skepticism of the cryptocurrency business at large.

The collapse also led several of the company’s partners to be in precarious situations. Several celebrity spokespeople for FTX, including Tom Brady and Stephen Curry, were sued for promoting the platform. GameStop and TSM also had to cut ties with FTX shortly after the news of its shuttering.

