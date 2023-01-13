Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online: Watch Day 6 here
Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 has raised more than $1 million so far! Here's the schedule for Day 6.
Awesome Games Done Quick is back and there are only two days remaining. It's been a fun week of virtually speedrunning, as the top runners in the world unite from different spaces for the same goal as always. It's to speed through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch and do so for charity.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online takes place from the homes of many of the world's best runners. In five days, GDQ has already raised more than $1.1 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 5. If you missed the Awful Games Done Quick block, you must check out the Salamander County Public Television run. It was some wild fun!
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2023: Day 6 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 6 taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:26 AM
|Hook
|Any% - SNES
|LivelyRaccoon
|20:00
|6:56 AM
|Kirby's Adventure
|Any% No Stone Glitch - Wii U
|Darksol188
|45:00
|7:51 AM
|Haiku, the Robot
|Any% - PC
|Quacksilver
|25:00
|8:26 AM
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD
|All Goals - PC
|Biglaw
|22:00
|9:03 AM
|Metroid Prime 1 + 2
|Multiworld Randomizer Co-op - Wii
|UncleReggie, BashPrime
|3:00:00
|12:13 PM
|Cult of the Lamb
|Any% Easy, Unrestricted - PC
|shovelclaws
|1:50:00
|2:18 PM
|Super Mario Land
|Any% Race - GB
|EiP, Retroverse
|15:00
|2:48 PM
|TrackMania Turbo
|White Tracks (Double Driver) - PC
|Rastats, Gyrule_
|37:00
|3:43 PM
|Brave New World
|100% - SNES
|Zapplex
|35:00
|4:28 PM
|Elephants and Snakes and Crocodiles
|100% - SNES
|YourBoyRudy
|45:00
|5:23 PM
|Final Fantasy XIV
|PoTD Solo MCH F171-180 - 2 Hands on KB/No Mouse - PC
|Angelusdemonus
|1:00:00
|6:33 PM
|BONUS GAME 6 - StepMania
|Technical Showcase - Arcade
|dimo
|1:20:00
|8:08 PM
|Daily Recap - Friday
|Recap% - Live
|Interview Crew
|15:00
|8:23 PM
|Super Mario All-Stars Shuffler
|All Four Games any% No Wrong Warp - SNES
|Skybilz
|1:40:00
|10:13 PM
|Katana Zero
|any% TAS - PC
|Bar0ti
|15:00
|10:38 PM
|Freedom Planet 2
|Any% Carol - PC
|UraniumAnchor
|1:55:00
|12:53 AM
|Espgaluda
|Hi-score demonstration (Ageha) - PS2
|ColonelFatso
|33:00
|1:36 AM
|Blinx the Time Sweeper
|Any% - Xbox One
|Lotus_RT
|1:25:00
|3:11 AM
|Unsighted
|Any% - PC
|Roofon
|38:00
|4:04 AM
|Handshakes
|Co-op - PC
|Bloupeuh, Senen
|8:00
|4:27 AM
|Mega Man 64
|Any% Race - N64
|BlueMetal, Aerlien
|54:00
|5:31 AM
|Mega Man: Rock N Roll
|Any% - PC
|Amad
|50:00
9:03AM - Metroid Prime 1+2
Anyone who reads the Friday editions of Evening Reading and look at the Games Done Quick Hotfix spotlight will know that we love randomizers here at Shacknews. Now we're about to see a randomizer unlike any other seen at a mainline GDQ event. UncleReggie and BashPrime will work together to try and complete both of the first Metroid Prime games, which will each be randomized with different layouts. It's a fun twist on a 3D classic and we're excited to see it.
12:13PM - Cult of the Lamb
It's time for another GDQ debut and this one's a pretty exciting one. Cult of the Lamb was one of the big breakout indie titles of last year. Putting together a cult isn't easy and we're going to see just how much work goes into completing the game, even on the Easy setting.
8:23PM - Super Mario All-Stars Shuffler
If you missed last year's Flame Fatales in August, you missed an amazing ending to that marathon with Skybilz playing an epic Super Mario All-Stars Shuffler run. For the unfamiliar, this is all four of the core Super Mario All-Stars titles being played at once, as the shuffler will randomly bounce the player back-and-forth between each game. Nobody knows when the shuffler will go off and it can often go off at precarious spots, making this one of the more unpredictable and wildly fun runs you'll ever see. Get ready for a fun ride to cap off this Friday night.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 14. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 😎🎮⌛⏩ has raised $1,114,142 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It is the 6th day and runs until the 15th.
AGDQ 2023 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 8th to 15th, 2023, completely online. Speedrunnners will play through almost 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario Bros. 3 and Ape Escape 2, modern games such as TMNT Shredder's Revenge and Splatoon 3, and silly games such as Office Race and "I'm going to die if I don't eat sushi!" will all be played, so there is something for everyone!
You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/agdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity.
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Merch (with a % going to Doctors Without Borders): https://theyetee.com/collections/agdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick
Stats: https://gdqstats.com/
VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/106tyto/agdq_vod_thread_2023/ https://gdqvods.com/event/agdq-2023/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@gamesdonequick https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87Vmvi2kxPNI8CVeplodtTt_ (about 24 hours later)
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick (live stream of games)
