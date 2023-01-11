Esports org 100 Thieves hit with layoffs 100 Thieves has laid off approximately 30 employees.

It’s been a tough stretch for esports and the gaming industry at large, with layoffs becoming far too common. As the gaming world continues to be a volatile place to work, layoffs have now come to one of the biggest brands in gaming and esports. 100 Thieves has significantly cut back on its workforce, laying off roughly 30 employees.

Word began to circulate earlier this week that esports org and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves was going through a round of layoffs as ex-employees took to social media to share that they were no longer at the company. The layoffs included employees at both lower and higher levels. Chief revenue officer Matty Lee, director of talent Bailey Heidhues, and director of production operations Alex Salamunovich were all relieved of their company duties, as Jacob Wolf reported.



Source: 100 Thieves

While 100 Thieves neglected to release an official statement on the situation, COO John Robinson spoke about the layoffs in a Reddit comment yesterday.

Tough day today for us, we needed to downside the organization a little bit. We're in a challenging economic climate and like all sports (and esports) organizations, sponsorships is a major part of our business. Juvee and Higround are healthy and growing but partnerships is still our biggest source of revenue - the support of our sponsors pays for all our esports and content and a lot of the fun stuff we get to do. We have a new CRO joining tomorrow and have a lot of strong new partners in our pipeline. More than ever, we appreciate all the support for the org, our staff, and our sponsors.

Founded by Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, 100 Thieves has been around since 2017. Since then, it’s grown to be one of the most prominent organizations in esports and online content creation, with names like Valkyrae, Kyedae, and Hiko all in its stable. For the biggest stories in esports, stick with us here on Shacknews.