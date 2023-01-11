Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Esports org 100 Thieves hit with layoffs

100 Thieves has laid off approximately 30 employees.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
100 Thieves
1

It’s been a tough stretch for esports and the gaming industry at large, with layoffs becoming far too common. As the gaming world continues to be a volatile place to work, layoffs have now come to one of the biggest brands in gaming and esports. 100 Thieves has significantly cut back on its workforce, laying off roughly 30 employees.

Word began to circulate earlier this week that esports org and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves was going through a round of layoffs as ex-employees took to social media to share that they were no longer at the company. The layoffs included employees at both lower and higher levels. Chief revenue officer Matty Lee, director of talent Bailey Heidhues, and director of production operations Alex Salamunovich were all relieved of their company duties, as Jacob Wolf reported.

100 Thieves owners Courage, Valkyrae, and Nadeshot.

Source: 100 Thieves

While 100 Thieves neglected to release an official statement on the situation, COO John Robinson spoke about the layoffs in a Reddit comment yesterday.

Founded by Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, 100 Thieves has been around since 2017. Since then, it’s grown to be one of the most prominent organizations in esports and online content creation, with names like Valkyrae, Kyedae, and Hiko all in its stable. For the biggest stories in esports, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola