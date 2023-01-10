ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 275 Let's start a Super Mario World playthrough. Who doesn't like Mario and dinosaurs?

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, it’s about time we go back to one of my favorite Nintendo franchises, Super Mario. There are some people who feel that this Super Mario game is one of, if not, the best Mario game in the series. Tonight, we’re starting a Super Mario World playthrough. I remember my brother and I playing Super Mario World and Super Mario Kart every New Year’s Eve as we could stay up late playing video games.

It would also take our minds off my dad having to work on New Year's Eve some years as he was a volunteer fire fighter and needed to be on call sometimes. Super Mario World is in my top five Mario games but Super Mario 3 takes the top spot. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET join in for another Super Mario World playthrough. Stop by to find out if this playthrough will be special like a 100 percent run!

Before there was fast traveling in games, there was the Star Road, the ideal was to travel!

