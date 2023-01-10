Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 275

Let's start a Super Mario World playthrough. Who doesn't like Mario and dinosaurs?
Steve Tyminski
Image: Nintendo
1

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, it’s about time we go back to one of my favorite Nintendo franchises, Super Mario. There are some people who feel that this Super Mario game is one of, if not, the best Mario game in the series. Tonight, we’re starting a Super Mario World playthrough. I remember my brother and I playing Super Mario World and Super Mario Kart every New Year’s Eve as we could stay up late playing video games.

It would also take our minds off my dad having to work on New Year's Eve some years as he was a volunteer fire fighter and needed to be on call sometimes. Super Mario World is in my top five Mario games but Super Mario 3 takes the top spot. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET join in for another Super Mario World playthrough. Stop by to find out if this playthrough will be special like a 100 percent run!

Super Mario World Playthrough
Before there was fast traveling in games, there was the Star Road, the ideal was to travel!
©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for the start of a Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past playthrough as well as more Pokémon Leaf Green!

If you want to support the Shacknews Twitch channel with more than just watching the great programming, then I suggest you subscribe with Prime Gaming. It’s simple, painless, and best of all, it’s free. Subscribing allows you to support all the great Shacknews Twitch shows, not just the Stevetendo show! Join in the fun as we try to complete these great video games and talk some sports. If you've watched the Stevetendo show, you know we check the scores during the livestream. I would love to talk Jets, Devils, and Mets all night but that’s only a portion of what you come to the show to see. If there's time tonight, we'll talk about the College Football National Championship game, won by Georgia, as well as check the score of the Devils/Hurricanes game.

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews Livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

