UK PM Rishi Sunak reportedly holds talks with SoftBank to list Arm on London market Rishi Sunak may have met with SoftBank leadership to try to convince the company to list its popular Arm chip division on the London stock exchange.

In a world where chips for any and all electronic devices are in high demand, Arm Ltd is at a huge advantage in the world market. UK politicians (where Arm is based) know it too. That’s why United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may be the third in line to have restarted talks with Arm owner Softbank in an attempt to convince it to list Arm on the London Stock Exchange.

PM Rishi Sunak reportedly met with Softbank leadership this week, according to a report by the Financial Times. According to the report, Sunak met with Arm CEO Rene Haas and the firm’s chief legal officer, Spencer Collins, as well as Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, who joined the meeting via a video call. London city minister Andrew Griffith was also reportedly in attendance.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is the third prime minister to attempt to convince SoftBank to take Arm Ltd. public on the London Stock Exchange.

Source: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Sunak is the third of UK’s prime ministers to engage in talks with Arm Ltd. and SoftBank about the possible listing of Arm. Talks originally began after Softbanks teased a London IPO for Arm following the collapse of a deal that would have saw Nvidia acquire the company. However, SoftBank put plans for an Arm IPO on hold as the United Kingdom went through a mass of political upheaval during its recent major elections. Throughout politics and antitrust concerns, Arm has remained one of the most prominent tech companies in the UK, and it has become even more so thanks to collaboration with Apple Silicon and the ongoing semiconductor famine.

It still remains to be seen if SoftBank and Arm will pick up where they left off with a possible IPO, as well as whether or not it would list on the London market. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates and details on this story.