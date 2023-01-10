Unboxing spooky Dead By Daylight candles by Wick & Skull If you've ever wondered what Dead By Daylight smells like, these candles have you covered.

Wick & Skull are a unique company in that they not only offer a variety of creative gaming-related candle designs as a whole, but also ones specifically based around popular titles like Dead By Daylight.

If you’ve been considering buying candles from Wick & Skull and are wondering what Dead By Daylight options are on offer, or what they look like in action, we’ve got you covered. Recently, Shacknews was given the opportunity to unbox a few of these Dead By Daylight candles and we shared these in a quick video, which you can watch below.

If you’re struggling to pick just one candle as your favorite, you’ll undoubtedly be happy to hear that you can grab all of the candles shown in our unboxing video over on Wick & Skull’s website with the Official Dead by Daylight Bundle. In the bundle, you get four different Dead By Daylight candles for The Trapper, Trickster, Huntress, and Hex Totem. Candles like The Trapper come in hand-poured 8oz tins with each candle offering a 35+ hour burn time.

We did a full review of Wick & Skull candles for Call of Duty which you can read through as well if you want to get a better idea as to whether or not the candles have scents that you'll enjoy. Overall, the Wick & Skull candles are quite rad and we look forward to seeing what games will get the candle treatment with them in the future.