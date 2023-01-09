ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 274 Join in for the start of a Pokemon Leaf Green playthrough!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, it felt like a good time to start a new roleplaying game on the show. What better game to start things off in 2023 with than Pokémon Leaf Green version. For those who don’t know, Leaf Green was the Game Boy Advance remake of Pokémon Red and Blue with the game getting graphical enhancements. Those range from better character sprites to the speed of the game being much faster than the original.

I have attempted Nuzlocke runs of Pokémon games on Stevetendo before I think this playthrough will be a solid, routine playthrough of Pokémon Leaf Green. That being said, I think I’m going to try using Pokémon that I don’t normally use in a playthrough so this should be a fun time! Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join in for the start of a Pokémon Leaf Green playthrough!

You have to train like a master to become a Pokemon Master!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. There are plenty of new playthroughs starting up on the show so stay tuned a Super Mario and Legend of Zelda could be coming to the show soon!

Nintendo is really dragging their feet in terms of putting new content on the Nintendo Switch Online Service. That being said, keep think of some games on the service that you want me to play and I’ll see what I can do.

