ShackStream: Lil Gator Game takes Indie-licious on big adventures This gator may be 'lil,' but their heart is big! Join us as we explore a vast island in this adorable adventure on today's Indie-licious ShackStream!

The childish spirit of adventure and exploration isn’t an easy one to capture in games, but if any game has looked like it could do it for the last few years, it’s Lil Gator Game. We’re coming off of the holiday break where this game launched, but we simply couldn’t leave it by the wayside. We’re kicking 2023 Indie-licious in the brightest of ways with Lil Gator Game on today’s ShackStream!

Lil Gator Game comes to us from developer MegaWobble and publisher PlayTonic Friends. It released on December 14, 2022, right before wrapped coverage for the year. It’s currently available on both Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The title says it all really. Lil Gator Game puts you in the role of a little alligator who lives on a mysterious island. We’ll go on a free-form adventure helping out locals, making friends, and booping baddies as we strike up quests wherever we go.

Join us as we kick off another year of Indie-licious in a big way with Lil Gator Game, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

We’re kicking off Indie-licious in 2023 on a high note with Lil Gator Game. Come see us jump into the open journey and see what shenanigans we can get up to when we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel shortly!