Syberia: The World Before interview: Continuing a legacy We spoke with the Game Director behind Syberia: The World Before to discuss the game's development.

Syberia: The World Before is the fourth and latest installment in the Syberia series. Released back in 2022, it combines puzzle and adventure elements to deliver a narrative-focused story about identity. Syberia: The World Before was developed by Microids, and we spoke with a key developer at the studio to learn more about the process of bringing the latest entry in the franchise to life.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke spoke with Lucas Lagravette, Game Director and Lead Writer on Syberia: The World Before. During the chat, Lagravette talks about how writing for games is quite different than other mediums, revealing that he was originally trained as a screenwriter. “I was trained to be a screenwriter, that was my field of study,” he shared. “What’s important with the Syberia series is that it was created by someone else.” He talks about collaborating with series creator Benoît Sokal on the story for The World Before.

With Syberia being a story-rich series, we were curious about how the team interweaves the story with gameplay, specifically, which influences which. Lagravette, who served as both Lead Writer and Game Director, said that the process was actually quite organic. “I have this core story, and then my team of gameplay designers, we have a vision for gameplay mechanics that [allow us] to tell that story.

During the chat, Lagravette also talks about living up to the previous games in the Syberia series while also forging a unique path forward. If you’re looking for more insightful discussions with game developers, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.