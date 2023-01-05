Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 82 Pop! Goes the Culture! is ringing in 2023 with a fresh slate of movie and TV news discussions.

Howdy folks, and a late Happy New Year! It's time for the first Pop! Goes the Culture show of 2023. Donovan and Greg are back to talk what's new in movies and television, as well as some of what we missed over the hiatus.

Episode 82 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1:00 p.m. PT/ 4:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

On today's show, Donovan and Greg will be looking at the newly released trailer for Evil Dead Rise. With host Greg Burke being such a fan of the franchise, we can only imagine what he'll have to say about the trailer.

We'd like to thank you for listening to Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further support us can do so by subscribing. If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can do so for free with Prime Gaming.

Silence your cell phones, It’s time for episode 82 of Pop! Goes the Culture!