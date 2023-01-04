ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 273 Tune in, as tonight could be the final Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask episode!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting closer to the final episode of our Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask playthrough. During the last Majora’s Mask episode, we journeyed through the Stone Tower, found all the stray faeries, and defeated the masked boss, Twinmold. Tonight, could be the final episode for Majora’s Mask but there is plenty of gameplay left to finish. Before attempting to defeat Skull Kid and Majora’s Mask, we have to take on the toughest side mission in the game.

If you’ve played Majora’s Mask, then you know that the mission involving Anju and Kafei and the Couple’s Mask is the hardest in the game. We’re trying to get all the masks in the game and this mission gives access to all the remaining masks. There is a nice reward for getting all the masks but you’ll have to wait and see what that nice reward is. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, find out if tonight is the final Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask episode!

The quest to reunite Anju and Kafei is the toughest in Majora's Mask. Getting all the masks wasn't going to be easy!

