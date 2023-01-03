Unboxing & Review: PDP Purple Fade Airlite Pro wireless headset for Xbox & PC The PDP Airlite Pro wireless headset left us extremely impressed with its ear cups, voice feedback, and ease of use.

When it comes to gaming, one of the most important peripherals is a headset. It allows users to hear what’s going on, communicate with their team, and have a more immersive experience. Shacknews recently had the chance to try out one of PDP’s Airlite Pro wireless headsets, specifically the Purple Fade one, and we walked away rather impressed. Take a look at the unboxing and review below!

Right out of the box the PDP Purple Fade headset looks incredible. As Greg Burke puts it, the headset is a beautiful purple color with an appealing sheen to the finish. If there was one drawback it was the comically short USB-C cable.

As for the headset itself, Burke notes that it is quite light, boasts 50mm drivers, and has a 16-hour battery life. Moreover, it features a noise-cancelling and flip-to-mute microphone, meaning you don’t have to worry about accidentally mashing the wrong button to mute yourself.

After a week of hands-on (or ears-on) usage, Greg was left incredibly impressed. He notes that the cups allowed his ears to breathe while the separate volume for chat and game audio means it’s easier to balance the sound. Furthermore, being able to hear yourself speak thanks to the voice feedback is a massive boon.

If the PDP Purple Fade Airlite Pro wireless headset sounds like something you need to boost your gaming experience, you can pick one up from the PDP website for $89.99 USD. For more unboxing and reviews, check out the Shacknews YouTube channel.