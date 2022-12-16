Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 16: Epic Holiday Sale

We're closing out our 2022 here at the Weekend PC Download Deals and we're doing so in the only way we know how. That's by pointing everyone to exciting new deals. The biggest one to take us into the holiday break comes from the Epic Games Store. The Epic Holiday Sale features some of the top titles of the year at great prices. On top of that, the folks at Epic have an Epic Coupon to give its customers, in case you want even more savings. It should also be noted that this is the first major discount for Goat Simulator 3, so if you want something mindless and cathartic for the holidays, here's where you should look first.

Over at Steam, nearly everything from Square Enix that isn't nailed down is on sale this weekend. Want a JRPG? That's on sale. Want an action game from a Western developer that the Japanese higher-ups couldn't wait to sell the rights away to? That's also on sale. What about a game about power washing? Well, that discount isn't very big, but that's here, too! If you're looking for something outside of the Square Enix umbrella, you can also find free Steam weekends for Amazon's New World and Assassin's Creed Valhalla to go along with lower-than-usual prices. Plus, there's a free multiplayer weekend happening now in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, so check that out either on Steam or on Battle.net.

Lastly, GOG.com is in on the Winter Sale fun and is offering over 4,500 discounted games for anyone who doesn't like DRMs. This includes some recent releases like Return to Monkey Island, as well as some of the best games of the past few years, like Cyberpunk 2077 and Psychonauts 2.

Find the best deal you can and enjoy the end of the year. We'll see you back here in 2023!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

For the duration of the Epic Games Holiday Sale, claim an Epic Coupon for 25% off any qualifying purchase over $14.99. Restrictions apply.

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the end of 2022, select from the following games: DOOM, Dishonored Definitive Edition, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Deluxe Edition, The Evil Within, SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest, Frostpunk, Kingdom Rush: Origins, Children of Morta, Risen 3: Titan Lords Complete Edition, Barotrauma, Aspire: Ina's Tale, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Aiko's Choice, Before Your Eyes, What Lies in the Multiverse, Cardpocalypse, MageQuit, Wintermoor Tactics Club, and Streamer Life Simulator. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code DEC17 to save 17% off all regular retail priced PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of December, you'll receive Wasteland 3, GreedFall, First Class Trouble, Backbone, TOEM, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, Blade Assault, and Super Magbot. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Company of Heroes and Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts. Pay $10 to also receive Company of Heroes 2 (w/Case Blue Mission Pack, Victory at Stalingrad Mission Pack, and Southern Fronts Mission Pack), Company of Heroes 2: The Western Front Armies U.S. Forces, Company of Heroes 2: The British Forces, and Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor. Pay $15 to also receive the Company of Heroes 2 OKW Commanders Collection, Soviet Skins Collection, Soviet Commanders Collection, German Skins Collection, German Commanders Collection, Faceplates Collection, US Forces Commanders Collection, British Commander: Tactical Support Regiment, British Commander: Vanguard Operations Regiment, and British Commander: Special Weapons Regiment DLC packs, Company of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault, and Company of Heroes 2: The Western Front Armies Oberkommando West. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 for Hard West. Pay more than the average $11.10 to get Phantom Doctrine and Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus. Pay $12 or more to also receive John Wick Hex, Star Renegades, Dark Deity, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, and Gears Tactics. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Use the coupon code HOLIDAY22 to receive $10 off any purchase of $19.99 or more. Restrictions apply.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.