Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 16: Epic Holiday Sale

We're closing out our 2022 here at the Weekend PC Download Deals and we're doing so in the only way we know how. That's by pointing everyone to exciting new deals. The biggest one to take us into the holiday break comes from the Epic Games Store. The Epic Holiday Sale features some of the top titles of the year at great prices. On top of that, the folks at Epic have an Epic Coupon to give its customers, in case you want even more savings. It should also be noted that this is the first major discount for Goat Simulator 3, so if you want something mindless and cathartic for the holidays, here's where you should look first.
Over at Steam, nearly everything from Square Enix that isn't nailed down is on sale this weekend. Want a JRPG? That's on sale. Want an action game from a Western developer that the Japanese higher-ups couldn't wait to sell the rights away to? That's also on sale. What about a game about power washing? Well, that discount isn't very big, but that's here, too! If you're looking for something outside of the Square Enix umbrella, you can also find free Steam weekends for Amazon's New World and Assassin's Creed Valhalla to go along with lower-than-usual prices. Plus, there's a free multiplayer weekend happening now in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, so check that out either on Steam or on Battle.net.
Lastly, GOG.com is in on the Winter Sale fun and is offering over 4,500 discounted games for anyone who doesn't like DRMs. This includes some recent releases like Return to Monkey Island, as well as some of the best games of the past few years, like Cyberpunk 2077 and Psychonauts 2.
Find the best deal you can and enjoy the end of the year. We'll see you back here in 2023!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $59.49 (15% off) (FREE MULTIPLAYER WEEKEND until 12/19)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
For the duration of the Epic Games Holiday Sale, claim an Epic Coupon for 25% off any qualifying purchase over $14.99. Restrictions apply.
- Quake - FREE from Prime Gaming! (Must claim before 1/3)
- Bloons TD 6 - FREE until 12/22
- Epic Games Holiday Sale
- Goat Simulator 3 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - $25.99 (35% off)
- Gotham Knights - $29.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - $19.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row - $32.99 (45% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $23.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $34.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $44.99 (25% off)
- God of War - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $40.19 (33% off)
- Sonic Origins - $19.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 - $27.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $47.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege + Extraction - $23.99 (60% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $41.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $39.89 (43% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer - $38.99 (35% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $24.99 (50% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sifu - $27.99 (30% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters - $26.99 (40% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $19.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hitman Trilogy - $19.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $17.99 (70% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $14.99 (50% off)
- Solar Ash - $23.99 (40% off)
- Endling: Extinction is Forever - $23.99 (20% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition - $26.99 (70% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $17.99 (60% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Card Shark - $14.99 (25% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $18.74 (25% off)
- It Takes Two - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $27.99 (30% off)
- Lake - $13.99 (30% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $4.79 (88% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $5.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $19.99 (50% off)
- Roguebook - $12.49 (50% off)
- Murder By Numbers - $5.09 (66% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- What the Golf? - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Game Awards Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the end of 2022, select from the following games: DOOM, Dishonored Definitive Edition, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Deluxe Edition, The Evil Within, SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest, Frostpunk, Kingdom Rush: Origins, Children of Morta, Risen 3: Titan Lords Complete Edition, Barotrauma, Aspire: Ina's Tale, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Aiko's Choice, Before Your Eyes, What Lies in the Multiverse, Cardpocalypse, MageQuit, Wintermoor Tactics Club, and Streamer Life Simulator. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. DRMs vary.
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $37.19 (38% off)
- Ixion [Steam] - $26.24 (25% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Turbo Golf Racing [Steam Early Access] - $8.45 (53% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $25.59 (36% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $17.19 (57% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $43.19 (64% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $16.19 (73% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One [Steam] - $60.99 (39% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $17.09 (43% off)
- Digimon Survive [Steam] - $36.59 (39% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $13.19 (78% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $13.74 (73% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $8.69 (71% off)
Gamebillet
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $34.99 (42% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $36.88 (39% off)
- Sifu [Epic] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $18.99 (53% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (58% off)
- Ixion - $25.98 (26% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $22.99 (43% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $27.98 (30% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $12.82 (74% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $34.39 (31% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL [Steam] - $17.09 (32% off)
Gamersgate
- Sifu [Epic] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $26.39 (34% off)
- Detroit: Become Human [Steam] - $17.19 (57% off)
- Beyond: Two Souls [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
- Heavy Rain [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $24.99 (38% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $31.99 (47% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $17.38 (30% off)
- Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $39.99 (33% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dune Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition [Ubisoft] - $26.99 (78% off)
- Monopoly Plus [Ubisoft] - $5.75 (62% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Return to Monkey Island - $19.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $19.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Card Shark - $14.99 (25% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $14.99 (25% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Prodeus - $19.99 (20% off)
- Tinykin - $19.99 (20% off)
- Weird West - $19.99 (50% off)
- Immortality - $14.99 (25% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed - $29.99 (25% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $19.59 (30% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.49 (30% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Chorus - $17.99 (55% off)
- Inscryption - $15.99 (20% off)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator - $11.99 (20% off)
- Unpacking - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Forgotten City - $14.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero - $5.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $8.74 (75% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Medium - $27.99 (44% off)
- Biomutant - $19.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row 4: Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $13.99 (30% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $14.49 (71% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Age: Origins Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $8.99 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $13.71 (72% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $11.99 (20% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Cyber Shadow - $14.99 (25% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $20.79 (48% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.94 (75% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $13.99 (30% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.89 (82% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $3.74 (85% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $8.74 (65% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Superliminal - $9.99 (50% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $7.99 (80% off)
- System Shock 2 - $3.49 (65% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $13.99 (65% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $19.99 (60% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Blade Runner - $6.69 (33% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb - $2.09 (65% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine - $2.09 (65% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade - $2.09 (65% off)
- Tron 2.0 - $2.99 (70% off)
- SPORE Collection - $7.49 (75% off)
- There are over 4,500 deals to be found during the GOG.com Winter Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over on GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code DEC17 to save 17% off all regular retail priced PC games. Exclusions apply.
- God of War [Steam] - $25.79 (48% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $17.00 (57% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $21.11 (47% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $37.19 (38% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [Epic] - $15.60 (61% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $25.80 (74% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [Steam] - $34.40 (57% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $22.95 (62% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $17.77 (41% off)
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Mad Max [Steam] - $3.75 (81% off)
- Outlast Trinity [Steam] - $7.08 (88% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of December, you'll receive Wasteland 3, GreedFall, First Class Trouble, Backbone, TOEM, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, Blade Assault, and Super Magbot. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for Company of Heroes and Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts. Pay $10 to also receive Company of Heroes 2 (w/Case Blue Mission Pack, Victory at Stalingrad Mission Pack, and Southern Fronts Mission Pack), Company of Heroes 2: The Western Front Armies U.S. Forces, Company of Heroes 2: The British Forces, and Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor. Pay $15 to also receive the Company of Heroes 2 OKW Commanders Collection, Soviet Skins Collection, Soviet Commanders Collection, German Skins Collection, German Commanders Collection, Faceplates Collection, US Forces Commanders Collection, British Commander: Tactical Support Regiment, British Commander: Vanguard Operations Regiment, and British Commander: Special Weapons Regiment DLC packs, Company of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault, and Company of Heroes 2: The Western Front Armies Oberkommando West. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 for Hard West. Pay more than the average $11.10 to get Phantom Doctrine and Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus. Pay $12 or more to also receive John Wick Hex, Star Renegades, Dark Deity, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, and Gears Tactics. These activate on Steam.
- Top Picks 2022
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Escape Academy [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete Bundle [Steam] - $19.59 (30% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Stardew Valley [Steam] - $10.49 (30% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $16.91 (67% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire [Steam] - $8.49 (66% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Top Picks 2022 Sale.
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $48.99 (65% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $16.38 (89% off)
Ubisoft Store
Use the coupon code HOLIDAY22 to receive $10 off any purchase of $19.99 or more. Restrictions apply.
- Ubisoft Winter Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $49.00 (65% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/19)
- Riders Republic - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition - $20.00 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 - $59.99 (50% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Winter Sale.
Steam
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $59.49 (15% off) (FREE MULTIPLAYER WEEKEND until 12/19)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $44.99 (25% off)
- God of War - $29.99 (40% off)
- New World - $19.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/18 @ 1PM PT)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $19.80 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/18 @ 1PM PT)
- Square Enix Winter Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $39.89 (43% off)
- Valkyrie Elysium - $29.99 (50% off)
- Harvestella - $47.99 (20% off)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force - $41.99 (30% off)
- Triangle Strategy - $35.99 (40% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- The DioField Chronicle - $29.99 (50% off)
- Various Daylife - $20.29 (30% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $20.99 (65% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition - $12.04 (80% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition - $35.33 (69% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer - $38.70 (52% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden - $23.99 (20% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $11.95 (87% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Complete Edition - $15.89 (61% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix Winter Sale.
- The Quarry - $29.99 (50% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 + NBA 2K23 - $39.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $14.99 (63% off)
- OlliOlli World - $17.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.90 (67% off)
- Days Gone - $16.49 (67% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $15.74 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $4.79 (88% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Surge 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
