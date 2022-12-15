Marvel's Spider-Man 2 confirmed for a fall 2023 release Sony has confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will arrive next fall.

With the runaway success of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and its 2020 sequel Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it was no surprise when Insomniac Games unveiled Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in 2021, with a tentative 2023 release window. The studio has been pretty quiet on details since then, but we’ve finally gotten reassurance that the game is still on track for its intended release window. Now, Sony has confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released next fall.

Sony announced the fall 2023 release window for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in a post to the PlayStation Blog earlier today. While the post doesn’t offer any new story or gameplay details, it reassures that development is coming along nicely, and that the highly-anticipated game is roughly less than a year away.



Source: Insomniac Games

Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Spider-duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in the next blockbuster action chapter of the Marvel’s Spider-Man series. Much is still to be revealed about the game, and going off the quality of the past two titles, we’re bound to be in for a fantastic new original Spider-Man adventure.

The post itself is meant to remind players of all the games coming to PlayStation platforms in 2023. This includes Forspoken, Hogwarts Legacy, and several titles launching alongside PlayStation VR2.

While Insomniac has been pretty hush on its upcoming web-slinging adventure, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 recently appeared in the PlayStation Store, but was quickly removed. This led to speculation that new details about the game would be revealed soon. It looks like this release window announcement is all the news fans will get for now, but we should expect to hear more soon.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was originally announced back in September 2021. As we await the game’s release sometime between September and November of 2023, stick with Shacknews for the latest updates.