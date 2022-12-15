Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2021Elden Ring strategy guide2023 video game release dates calendar
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 confirmed for a fall 2023 release

Sony has confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will arrive next fall.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Insomniac Games
1

With the runaway success of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and its 2020 sequel Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it was no surprise when Insomniac Games unveiled Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in 2021, with a tentative 2023 release window. The studio has been pretty quiet on details since then, but we’ve finally gotten reassurance that the game is still on track for its intended release window. Now, Sony has confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released next fall.

Sony announced the fall 2023 release window for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in a post to the PlayStation Blog earlier today. While the post doesn’t offer any new story or gameplay details, it reassures that development is coming along nicely, and that the highly-anticipated game is roughly less than a year away.

Spider-Man (Peter Parker) attacking a hooded person in the street, Iron Spider tentacles extended outwards.

Source: Insomniac Games

The post itself is meant to remind players of all the games coming to PlayStation platforms in 2023. This includes Forspoken, Hogwarts Legacy, and several titles launching alongside PlayStation VR2.

While Insomniac has been pretty hush on its upcoming web-slinging adventure, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 recently appeared in the PlayStation Store, but was quickly removed. This led to speculation that new details about the game would be revealed soon. It looks like this release window announcement is all the news fans will get for now, but we should expect to hear more soon.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was originally announced back in September 2021. As we await the game’s release sometime between September and November of 2023, stick with Shacknews for the latest updates.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

