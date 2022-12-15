Watch the Shacknews GOTY 2022 & Extra Life livestream here - Day 3 The final day has arrived of the Shacknews Game of the Year 2022 livestream and the last chance to help us raise money for Extra Life.

The final day of the Shacknews Game of the Year 2022 deliberations is upon us. Today we’ll be covering the last handful of games that we want to consider for GOTY and while we’re doing that, we’ll be raising money for Extra Life. Video games and a good cause, the perfect combination! Join us on Twitch at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

As mentioned above, the livestream will kick off at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET and will end at roughly 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET after a day full of deliberating and playing games. You can tune in via the video embed above or directly at the Shacknews Twitch channel. There’s also a helpful table below so you can see the games we’re streaming and the time they’ll be on!

Watch the Shacknews GOTY 2022 & Extra Life livestream here - Day 3 Stream Game Host Time Horizon Forbidden West TJ Denzer 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET Sonic Frontiers Morgan Shaver 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET Stray TJ Denzer 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope TJ Denzer 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET Marvel Snap Donovan Erksine 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Dennis White 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET

Before we sign off for the year, this is our last opportunity to highlight the important reason why we’re here. It’s not just about GOTY 2022, it’s also a chance for us to raise money for Extra Life. The team does tremendous work for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital and we’re rallying behind them to help make kids’ lives a bit better! Take a moment to look over the Shacknews Extra Life page and make a donation to help support the cause. Every dollar goes a long way.

We’d like to thank those who have joined us over these past few days and offer a special thanks to anyone and everyone that has donated to Extra Life. Give yourself a pat on the back.