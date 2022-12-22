Shacknews Best Xbox One Game of 2022 - Grounded

Grounded has been one of those games that taps into a part of your brain that feeds on nostalgia. For anyone that grew up in the 80s and 90s, the Shrunk series of movies changed the way we looked at otherwise mundane locations around our homes. Grounded takes this concept and translates it into video game format. It’s a concept that just makes so much sense that it’s almost unbelievable that it hasn’t happened sooner.

Created by the team at Obsidian, Grounded pits up to four players in an everyday suburban backyard. The only thing is that you play as children shrunk down to the size of a quarter (or maybe a penny). Blades of grass tower over you like trees, ladybugs the size of a Volkswagon beetles roam around, and normal items take on a new shine as you see them from an entirely fresh angle.

Surviving in a backyard as a normal-sized human is easy but that’s not the case when a wolf spider is now definitely not less scared of you. In order to manage these harsh conditions (and hopefully work out how to unshrink yourself), players will need to craft bases, unlock upgrades and recipes, and construct armor, weapons, and all kinds of equipment. It’s here that those everyday items take on that new light.

Anything you can scavenge is up for grabs when it comes to surviving. An ant mandible makes for a powerful melee weapon, a weevil’s snout is a useful gas mask, and an acorn makes for strong armor. Part of the fun is seeing how these items come together as well as pushing forward to see what new recipes lie in wait down the unlock tree.

This is where the progression of Grounded really shines. For some players, finding direction in a crafting-survival game can be a challenge. In Grounded, there is an engaging narrative that takes players along a set journey, offering rewards, upgrades, and more as they progress along the story, venturing into new territory in the backyard.

Grounded really stood out to us as a fantastic experience on the Xbox One. The system may be almost a decade old now, but developers are still taking the time to offer players great looking games. What’s more, it features crossplay, meaning those on Xbox One can still stay connected with their friends on current hardware and even PC. For those wondering what to play next on Xbox, consider playing the Shacknews Best Xbox One Game of 2022: Grounded.

Check out our Year of the Games: 2022 article to see all of the other Shacknews Awards that have been announced so far.