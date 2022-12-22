Shacknews Best PS4 Game of 2022 - God of War Ragnarok

Between Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok, PlayStation 4 owners had the opportunity to revisit a world they had explored several years ago. Both games advanced the stories players fell in love with, deepened the relationships between the characters, and offered up incredible locations and vistas. However, for us here at Shacknews, God of War Ragnarok stood proud as the best PlayStation 4 game of 2022.

The journey that Kratos and Atreus went on in 2018 took strange twists and turns, and while the story reached a natural conclusion, there was danger in the distance, like storm clouds on the horizon. God of War Ragnarok continues this story, focusing once again on Kratos and Atreus. This time, Kratos must come to terms with the fact his son is less of a boy and more of a young man, an adult with his own thoughts, motivations, and desires.

It’s this genuine story that runs through its veins that makes the grandiose end-of-world backdrop all the more dramatic. Kratos and Atreus must not only contend with their own internal conflicts and stresses but also the weight of responsibility and destiny.

Beyond the story, the combat in Ragnarok stays as heavy, brutal, and rewarding as ever. The skill tree has been reworked and enhanced, offering players new ways to engage in axe throwing and blade swinging. Atreus is no slouch in fights either, granting the player unique ways to experience the combat.

For those who were looking to finish off the journey they started in 2018, they’ll find an epic, tear-jerking conclusion in God of War Ragnarok. Moreover, to Santa Monica Studio’s credit, the team has ensured that those who set out on this adventure on PS4 would be able to finish it on the same console. All these reasons, and so many more, have solidified God of War Ragnarok in our minds as the winner of the Shacknews Best PS4 Game of 2022.