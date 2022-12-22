Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2021Elden Ring strategy guide2023 video game release dates calendar
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2021
Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar

Shacknews Best PS4 Game of 2022 - God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok finishes the tale started back in 2018 and manages to push the PlayStation 4 hardware to heights not thought possible.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
4

Between Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok, PlayStation 4 owners had the opportunity to revisit a world they had explored several years ago. Both games advanced the stories players fell in love with, deepened the relationships between the characters, and offered up incredible locations and vistas. However, for us here at Shacknews, God of War Ragnarok stood proud as the best PlayStation 4 game of 2022.

The journey that Kratos and Atreus went on in 2018 took strange twists and turns, and while the story reached a natural conclusion, there was danger in the distance, like storm clouds on the horizon. God of War Ragnarok continues this story, focusing once again on Kratos and Atreus. This time, Kratos must come to terms with the fact his son is less of a boy and more of a young man, an adult with his own thoughts, motivations, and desires.

It’s this genuine story that runs through its veins that makes the grandiose end-of-world backdrop all the more dramatic. Kratos and Atreus must not only contend with their own internal conflicts and stresses but also the weight of responsibility and destiny.

Beyond the story, the combat in Ragnarok stays as heavy, brutal, and rewarding as ever. The skill tree has been reworked and enhanced, offering players new ways to engage in axe throwing and blade swinging. Atreus is no slouch in fights either, granting the player unique ways to experience the combat.

For those who were looking to finish off the journey they started in 2018, they’ll find an epic, tear-jerking conclusion in God of War Ragnarok. Moreover, to Santa Monica Studio’s credit, the team has ensured that those who set out on this adventure on PS4 would be able to finish it on the same console. All these reasons, and so many more, have solidified God of War Ragnarok in our minds as the winner of the Shacknews Best PS4 Game of 2022.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    December 22, 2022 11:00 AM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Shacknews Best PS4 Game of 2022 - God of War Ragnarok

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 22, 2022 11:01 AM

      Is this the last year for that award?

      • aben02
        reply
        December 22, 2022 11:06 AM

        Yeah like how is that still a thing?

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 22, 2022 11:41 AM

      Anyone here play it on ps4?

      • kagath legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 22, 2022 12:25 PM

        I'll pick it up on the cheap. Nothing on PS5 does it for me yet other than Ratchet.

      • Mr.SEX
        reply
        December 22, 2022 12:38 PM

        we're not really the audience for the ps4 version of GoW tbh

        i'm sure a bunch of people who dont' really care about running the latest and greatest, or high school kids, or whatever picked it up though!

Hello, Meet Lola