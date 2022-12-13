Watch the Shacknews GOTY 2022 & Extra Life livestream here - Day 1 It's the first day of our Shacknews Game of the Year livestreams as we play great games and raise money for the efforts at Extra Life!

As a year comes to a close, we here at Shacknews love to get together and play some of the best games that released and 2022 is no different. This year, we’ll be gathering on the Shacknews Twitch channel to deliberate Game of the Year nominations and raise money for Extra Life while we do it!

All the fun begins at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET and will conclude in the afternoon or evening, depending which coast you call home. You can tune in via the Shacknews Twitch channel or via the embed right below.

You won’t have to join us totally unaware of what to expect. In fact, we’ve got a helpful timetable here so you can see what game we’re playing, who’s hosting the stream, and most importantly, the time we’ll be playing. This way, if there’s a game you’re quite excited about, you know when to tune in.

Watch the Shacknews GOTY 2022 & Extra Life livestream here - Day 1 Stream Game Host Time Rainbow Six Extraction Bill Lavoy 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET Rogue Legacy 2 TJ Denzer 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET Tunic Ozzie Mejia 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET Splatoon 3 Morgan Shaver 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET The Callisto Protocol Blake Morse 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET Bayonetta 3 Morgan Shaver 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET God of War Ragnarok Sam Chandler 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET

Now for the other important part: Extra Life. We’re bringing you these streams not only in an effort to talk about great games but to raise money to support the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Every dollar you donate goes a long way to helping children as they go through some incredible hardships. Visit the Extra Life Shacknews team page to join the time and make a donation!

We look forward to you joining us as we celebrate a tremendous year packed full of video games and raise money for Extra Life. See you soon!